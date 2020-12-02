PLANTATION KEY — It was anything but a typical season for the Coral Shores High School swim teams as the Hurricanes had one virtual meet, a far cry from the usual seven to nine in-person meets, before entering the Florida High School Athletic Association postseason chase.
Fortunately for the Hurricanes, the Founders Park pool has been open since May, allowing the teams to practice with head coach Jon Olsen during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Once they were competing in the state series, the Hurricanes also had to deal with chasing the District 12-1A championship on a Saturday, due to coronavirus concerns, and then the Region 4-1A championships just two days later on a Monday.
All that mattered little for the Lady Canes’ 400-yard freestyle relay team, made up of senior Zoe Marchetti, sophomores Corley Smith and Olivia Sargent, and freshman Vicky Pena, as the quartet were able to battle through the chaos to a berth in the 1A State Championships en route to being named The Key West Citizen’s All-Monroe County Swimmers of the Year.
Their coach expected nothing less.
“I know their potential and how hard they have been training,” Olsen said.
It was through the club program and offseason training at Founders Park when Olsen realized this was a strong grouping of swimmers, but he was still not convinced it was the best relay for the program overall until it was time to swim in the postseason.
“There’s a couple of girls that are almost at the same level, so it was a matter of deciding who fits best where so we had a solid team for all of our relays,” he said. “It just kind of happened these four girls came together on the free relay the way they did.”
Olsen credited Marchetti as the main cog of the relay.
“She was very important to the team because all the young girls look up to her, as they should,” he said. “She’s been a great captain for us through the years and a great leader. She’s a tenacious competitor but is always the first to laugh and have some fun.”
Marchetti entered the season as The Citizen’s reigning All-Monroe County Swimmer of the Year, as well as a two-time state qualifier, so Olsen admitted there was a bit more pressure on the senior.
“That’s why we went out of our way to make sure we gave the kids every opportunity we could,” Olsen said. “They were able to go through it all and not look back with any regrets.”
Marchetti would not only anchor the relay but also advanced to the state finals as an individual in the 100-yard backstroke, which Olsen noted is her specialty. Marchetti placed 12th in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:00.56
“She matched her expectations for sure,” Olsen said. “She was very excited to finish where she did, but it’s always a thing where you look back and think maybe I could have gone a little faster. At the same time, she accomplished a lot.”
Smith also made it to the 1A State Championship as an individual in the 200 freestyle, after winning the district crown in the event, as well as the 500 freestyle. Smith took 18th in the 500 free in 5:16.69 and 19th in the 200 at 1:59.53.
The relay team took 15th place in 3:45.25.
“We are one of maybe two or three public schools in the state, once we get to that state level, and most of the schools we compete against are prep schools that get to recruit their swimmers from all over the place,” Olsen said. “So I think it’s a tremendous accomplishment when we do make it to states — a small public school from the Keys competing against the juggernauts from around the state. We don’t complain about it, we just put our heads down and go to work the best we can.”
The coach said that for the quartet to make it to the finals was a major accomplishment in itself and he was very proud of their work this season.
“I tried not to expectations at all this year, because of how different it was,” Olsen said. “There were times during this season we weren’t even sure we’d have an opportunity to compete at that level. So we were just thankful to be there and get the most we could out of the season.”
So while it was not the season expected, the coach said he believes the accomplishments of these four girls in just a matter of four races not only made this season a success but also will catapult the entire program into next season.
“It was definitely a success,” Olsen said. “Not only them, but all the other 42 kids we had involved this season, between the boys and girls, so for that many people to come out among what’s going on is pretty amazing. I think we are just going to build on this and just be better and better.”