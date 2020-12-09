PLANTATION KEY — The Coral Shores High School girls basketball team was tested a couple times last week, winning a close one against Mater Lakes but losing the season series to Somerset Silver Palms.
It was a close game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, but the Lady Canes found a way to win 48-47 over the Bears.
Coral Shores was down by 17 at the half, 30-13, but then stormed back, according to head coach Pat Meyers, who said he kind of laid into his squad at the half. He said he knew the shots would start to fall at some point.
“You hate to say it as a coach,” Meyers said, “but you could see it in their faces.”
He told his team, “Don’t put your head down, keep battling and don’t feel sorry for yourselves. Good things will come if you keep battling hard.”
The girls responded and came out strong in the second half. They outscored Mater Lakes 17-5 in the third and 18-12 in the fourth quarter. Meyer said they were taking the same shots they had been in the first half, but now the shots were going into the basket.
Bekky Valenzuela led the charge with 18 points — 15 in the second half — and 18 rebounds.
Riley Dobson finished with 11 points and 19 rebounds. Lucia Rodriguez added 15 points and five assists.
Meyers called it a great game against a very good team. He said he knew it would be a hard game to come into and win.
“The girls stuck in there after the first half. We played a little flat in that first quarter. They had a horrible first half, that was obvious” Meyers added.
That flatness carried into the following night when Coral Shores lost to Somerset, 65-25.
Meyers said he knew what they were up against facing Somerset, which is one of the top 20 teams in the state.
“After a dramatic win the night before, we kind of had a letdown,” the coach said.
He said the game was never in reach as the Lady Canes (3-2) came out flat. He said it was just one of those games “you know who you are up against.”
Dobson did what she could, putting up eight points and grabbing 17 rebounds, while Valenzuela contributed six points and 13 rebounds.
Meyers said the game is nothing to panic about and told the team to view this more as a learning experience as they gear up for the remaining games.