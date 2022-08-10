Swimmers and kayakers

Kayakers escort swimmers around Alligator Reef Light during the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse in 2018.

 BOB CARE/TDC

ISLAMORADA — Nearly 500 solo and relay team open-ocean swimmers are expected to participate in the annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse Saturday, Sept. 10, an endurance challenge in Atlantic Ocean.

Individuals and two-, three- and four-person teams must conquer the 8-mile roundtrip course to the historic offshore lighthouse and back in less than eight hours. To compete as an individual, a participant must show proof of completing a prior 1,650-meter or 1-mile swim in 45 minutes or less. All swimmers must have a support kayaker.