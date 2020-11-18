MARATHON — In grand fashion, the Marathon High boys and girls cross country teams were celebrated by the entire school — cheering in unison as they lined the halls of the Middle Keys campus — before the Dolphin harriers were escorted by police down Sombrero Beach Road during the first leg of their journey north to Tallahassee to the FHSAA 1A State Championship.
“There was excitement, but at the same time we’ve already been looking ahead to what we want to accomplish this week,” said Jim Murphy, whose boys squad is making its six consecutive trip to the state finals while the Lady Fins are going for the second year in a row.
“We have set up our training this year with the whole idea to peak at states and not at regionals,” Murphy said. “In years past we have done it to peak at regionals because we just wanted to make states, but this year it was not as much of a concern and we didn’t want to peak before states.”
Murphy has reason to be confident as the Dolphin boys raced to a Region 4-1A runner-up title to qualify for the state final meet, while the Lady Fins took third overall to also advance.
“We were pretty confident and were shooting for second in both, with the idea if we are shooting for a second then we should qualify,” Murphy said about the team’s mentality in the region finals.
It worked, as not only did both teams qualify, but the Dolphins also had four members of the squad medal — none better than senior Jonathan Pitchford, who become Monroe County’s first repeat region champion by defeating his closest opponent by nearly a minute. Pitchford completed the 5K in 16 minutes and 40 seconds, roughly 50 seconds faster than the second-place runner, while his twin brother, Owen Pitchford, was just steps away from fourth, but still was inside the Top 10 in sixth with a time of 17:50.16.
Pedro Zapada was also able to medal in 10th place during the boys race, in 18:38.88, while Rain Banks was ninth overall among the girls, at 23:07.62.
The Lady Fins had all seven of their runners finish within the Top 50 of the 75-person race — aided by Allison Paskewicz, who was 25th overall in 24:45. 25; Haley Buxton, who ran hard to a 28th-place finish in 24:49.16; and Sarah Paskiewicz, who was 31st in 25:04.35. Murphy thought that would be good enough to also secure the runner-up hardware, but was stunned by St. Andrews, which was ranked seventh in the pre-race results.
“They snuck in there,” he said. “I keep a tally while they run and I didn’t have them on my sheet to keep a tally of, but they came out and ran a great race, so good for them.”
The third and second places were still both good enough to qualify for the state finals Apalachee State Park in Tallahassee. It will be the same course the Dolphins have run on the past six years at the state finals.
“I think we may try to hit mileage time at the first and second mile, and if it’s there, then go for it. But at the same time, don’t wear out trying to stay with one person if they are running a faster pace than we expected,” sad Murphy said.
That may not be true for Jonathan Pitchford, according to his coach, as he has had two Top 5 finishes in the last two seasons, including a state runner-up in his sophomore campaign. If Pitchford is in contention for the state title, “he’s going for it, there’s nothing to lose,” Murphy said.
Murphy noted that if the entire team can set a personal record then they should all have a chance to be in the running to medal or potentially return home with a team title.
“There are some tough girls in this race, for sure, and we’ll likely be one of the fastest out of the four classes,” Murphy said. “We are going to try to run as a team. We have three seniors who will be in their last race, so they can go out with their best time ever.”