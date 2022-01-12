KEY LARGO — Northern Michigan University won both women’s and men’s divisions Monday, Jan. 4, at the Orange Bowl Swimming Classic in Key Largo.

The Wildcats, based in Marquette, had a combined total of 536 points, compared to second-place finishers Valparaiso University with 155 points and third-place Colby-Sawyer College with 63 points. Valparaiso has its campus in Valparaiso, Indiana, while Colby-Sawyer is in New London, New Hampshire.

Staged at the Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo, the classic is the highlight of the winter collegiate swimming training season in the Upper Keys. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

For more information on the classic, visit jacobsaquaticcenter.org/orange-bowl-swim-classic.