Erikas Kapocius, right, a Northern Michigan University junior, and other competitors leap off the wall Monday, Jan. 3, during the 100-meter backstroke at the Orange Bowl Swimming Classic in Key Largo. Northern Michigan won both women’s and men’s divisions at the contest that is the highlight of winter collegiate training in the Florida Keys.
Photos by Stephen Frink
Zoe DeKievit, a freshman at Northern Michigan University, touches the wall to win the Women’s 100-meter breaststroke Monday, Jan. 3, during the Orange Bowl Swimming Classic in Key Largo.
KEY LARGO — Northern Michigan University won both women’s and men’s divisions Monday, Jan. 4, at the Orange Bowl Swimming Classic in Key Largo.
The Wildcats, based in Marquette, had a combined total of 536 points, compared to second-place finishers Valparaiso University with 155 points and third-place Colby-Sawyer College with 63 points. Valparaiso has its campus in Valparaiso, Indiana, while Colby-Sawyer is in New London, New Hampshire.
Staged at the Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo, the classic is the highlight of the winter collegiate swimming training season in the Upper Keys. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.