MARATHON — A Springfield, Pennsylvania man outpaced 1,500 runners to win the 41st annual Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday.
Collin Wainwright, 26, finished first with a time of 38 minutes and 6 seconds.
Marathon’s Holly Smith, 37, won the women’s division title, completing the course in 43:23. It was her first time competing in the race
Derek Morgan, 36, of Davie, finished second in the men’s division with a time of 39:51. Marathon High/Middle School student Vaclav Bursa, 14, took third at 41:29.
Anne DenOtter, 25, of Tavernier, placed second in the women’s division at 43:29. Claiming among the women was Alice Henley, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, who clocked a time of 43:34.
Overall course records remain unchanged. In the men’s division, former Keys resident Paul Marmaro had the fastest time at 32 minutes, 59 seconds, in 1998. In 2004, Sonja Friend-Uhl set the women’s record of 37:15.
Staged each April, the race began in 1982 as part of festivities to mark the completion of a then new Seven Mile Bridge as well as 36 other new spans in the island chain. The event was so popular that local organizers decided to make it an annual event.
Presented by the Marathon Runners Club, funds raised by the event are earmarked for local youth programs in the Middle Keys, both at area schools as well as other organizations that stage athletic activities for children.
Since the event’s inception Middle Keys’ youngsters have benefited from donations of more than $500,000 distributed by the club.