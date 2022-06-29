MARATHON — Eight years after the Marathon Grand Prix was scrubbed from the Superboat International schedule, Race World Offshore announced last week that its inaugural 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 calendar from April 28-30.
In fact, the American Power Boat Association will begin its 2023 National Series Race with the event in Marathon, which will take place alongside the Old Seven Mile Bridge.
“I have been talking about this for a couple of years and I’m really looking forward to having a race here,” said RWO president Larry Bleil, who was part of the Conch Republic Offshore Powerboat Racing Association when the event was last held in Marathon. “It’s time we kick the season off a little sooner, with an APBA National Event, and the weather here, during April, is perfect.”
The 2023 edition of the event will have race boats navigating a new course in the Gulf of Mexico, close to shore, which will allow fans to be up close. Additionally, RWO VIP tents with race day viewing will be on the former bridge.
“My first offshore race was in Marathon in 1986,” said John Tomlinson, who is now a multi-time world and national champion in various classes.
Additional details on the course and lodging will be released in the near future.