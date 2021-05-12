MONROE COUNTY — Entering the region championship, the Coral Shores, Marathon and Key West High track and field teams had hopes that upwards of 20 Monroe County athletes would be contenders for a berth in the 1A or 2A State Finals. In the end, with just half the number of state qualifiers as from previous seasons advancing this year due to COVID protocols, the hopefuls moving on were seven Conchs and three Dolphins.
The Dolphins trio includes senior twin brothers Jonathan and Owen Pitchford, who both will be racing in two events. Jonathan is a favorite in his two events based on the times he ran this season compared to the rest of the state. He won the 1,600-meter run in 4:20.64 and the 3,200 in 9:54.09. Owen took third in the 1,600 in 9:30.45 and was second in the 800-meter run in 1:59.88, just four-thousandths of a second behind the region champion.
While it is the third trip to the state finals for the Pitchfords, Nicole Merryman is making her first appearance in the javelin competition. At regionals, she was seeded eighth but placed second with a huge 4-meter improvement on her throws from the regular season.
Key West also had a region champion as Jazlyn Perloff claimed top honors in the pole vault, with a leap of 9 feet, 6.25 inches, while Marques Williamson was fifth in the javelin with a toss of 151 feet, 8 inches, to advance. Kevon Mills took fourth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 11 inches, to earn his spot. The only Conch going in two events is Savannah Chadic, who qualified in the 400-meter dash by taking fifth at regionals in 59.60 seconds and will be joining teammates Julia Niles, Grace Opalsky and Isabel Walterson in the 4x400 relay.
Marathon had 27 athletes in attendance at the Region 4-1A Finals, Key West had 19 at the 4-2A Finals, while Coral Shores had nine at the 4-2A meet.
Riley Dobson had the best finish for Coral Shores by placing sixth in the shot put, with a throw of 32 feet, 9.75 inches, and 14th in the discus, heaving it 69 feet, 4 inches.
The Lady Canes’ 4x100 relay team of Lucia Rodriguez, Terran Clayton, Alexis Terry and Maya Gadea was also sixth with a time of 52.61. Dhyan Herzberg placed ninth in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 6.25 inches, and 12th in the triple jump with the leap of 39 feet, 7.75 inches.