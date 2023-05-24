Boys complete the 60-yard dash, with HOB runner Christian Rodriguez clocking a 10.05 for first, Carlton Howard was second with a 9.59 and third was Pierre Davis of Gerald Adams.
Gerald Adams celebrated the 50th annual Fifth-Grade Track Meet with a repeat title on Saturday, May 13, at The Back Yard.
Miles Murphy of Stanley Switlik was second in the boys softball throw at 142.6 feet.
For 50 years, the Key West Masonic Lodge has sponsored the Fifth-Grade Track Meet, providing some very nice trophies for the winners.
KEY WEST — It was a very special Saturday morning at The Back Yard of Key West High School.
Key West Masonic Lodge No. 64 hosted the 50th Fifth Grade Track Meet with schools from Marathon to Key West competing in the annual event.
