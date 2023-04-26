LAKELAND —Entering the FHSAA State Championships for boys weightlifting, Coral Shores High School had both defending titlist Xayver Arrington and first-year competitor and senior Julian Juvier in position to claim the state crown.
The Hurricanes duo — who were part of a group of five Monroe County athletes at the State Championships that were held on Saturday, April 15, at the RP Funding Center — did not disappoint. Arrington defended his crown by winning the Olympic-style lifts (snatch along with the clean and jerk) and claimed bronze in the traditional lifts (bench press combined with clean and jerk) in the heavyweight class, while Juvier doubled up his titles by winning both categories in the 239-pound weight class.
In fact, all four of the Hurricanes who qualified to the state championships in the Top 10 of their respective weight classes, Dantay Diorio coming in seventh in the Olympic style lifts at 199 pounds and AJ Johnson taking ninth in the Olympic at 219 pounds.
“I am just so proud of my team. It feels amazing,” Coral Shores coach Erin Hamilton said. “As a coach, to see the rewards after all the time and effort we put in, and doing it so well, feels great.”
As the defending champion in the snatch from a season, and with the lift now combined with the clean and jerk in the Olympic-style category, Arrington focused even more on improving his state championship numbers and did so in the state finals clearing 255 pounds, which set the bar high for the rest of the competitors.
He combined that with a 340-pound lift in the clean to defend his state title by 50 total pounds. He also improved upon his state place in the traditional lifts from a year ago, going from sixth to a bronze with a bench press of 365 pounds.
While Arrington was favored to win just the Olympic category, Juvier was ranked No. 1 in both and proceeded to keep that spot as he benched 375 pounds, cleaned 315 pounds and snatched 235 pounds to win the Olympic lifts by 15 pounds and traditional lifts by 35 pounds in the 238-pound weight class.
The final results were a bit more heartbreaking for Diorio, as the sophomore tied for sixth, with a snatch of 185 and a clean of 255, but finished just off the podium due to the tiebreaker, which came down to overall weight. Dioro weighed 191.9 pounds, 5.2 pounds heavier than the eventual final medalist in the 199-pound weight class.
“He was really disappointed, so frustrating,” Hamilton said about Diorio’s placing.
Johnson made sure all four of the Hurricanes in action finished in the Top 4, as he placed ninth in the Olympic style lifts of the 219-pound weight class, snatching 175 and cleaning 250, while also garnering a state berth was Marathon High School senior Thomas Eubank, following a scratch. He improved upon his 20th-place ranking by taking 17th in the state in the Olympic-style lifts, cleaning 245 and benching 275 pounds, in the 219-pound weight class.
“It was a bit of a surprise to make it, but there wasn’t a lot of pressure and we talked about just getting the weight he wanted to and not let anybody else affect him,” Marathon coach Jesse Schubert said. “The most he cleaned all year was 235 and he hit 245, and the most he benched all year was 275 and he got that. He got 285, but they called him for pulling his butt off the bench, but it was still a great season for him. It was a lot of fun.”
It was the second consecutive season both Marathon and Coral Shores have been represented at the state championships. The Hurricanes, completing their fifth season of the program, now have four state championships to boast.