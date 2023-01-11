PLANTATION KEY — In 30 years of coaching, Ed Holly said he has seen very few players who are able to take control of a game. But this season, during his return to Coral Shores High School, he had the privilege of coaching such a player in Hurricanes senior Xayver Arrington, who was nearly unstoppable from the defensive tackle position.
During the season, Arrington racked up 83 tackles (64 solo, 19 assisted and 23 for a loss), 19.5 sacks and 28 quarterback pressures. He also caused two fumbles (recovering one), blocked three punts (returning one for a touchdown) and got his hands on two passes and two extra points. As a result, Arrington was named the Florida Football Independent Conference Player of the Year and Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County Defensive Player of the Year.
“I was so glad I was on his sideline his senior year, because as an opposing coach you had to know where he was on the field at all times,” Holly saod. “He can change the game, he can change momentum, he can change field position, and he’s a real special person to be around. And as good of a player he is, he’s a better person.”
Making Arrington’s feats even more remarkable was the fact he did it not from the linebacker or defensive end positions, but from defensive tackle, where he was double- or triple-teamed on most snaps.
“Xay knew every game he was going to be double- or triple-teamed, and not just any two offensive linemen but the other team’s best two offensive linemen, and was still going to have to perform,” Holly said. “So it was amazing.”
It also made Holly’s transition back to head coach at Coral Shores much smoother, as the Hurricanes’ coaching staff was able to scheme for Arrington to cover two holes on defense, despite having at least two players looking for his No. 52 at all times.
“As a coach, there’s not many times in high school where you can do that and perform at a high level,” Holly said. “Xay did that not just one game or two games, but every game he played. We knew exactly what we were getting from him.”
It’s all part of Arrington’s drive and dedication to improve, and coming off a junior year in which Arrington won the heavyweight state weightlifting championship, the senior’s teammates were more than willing to follow his lead, which led to the Hurricanes’ 7-3 season.
“He not only had the respect of the guys on the field, but as an opposing coach against him last year, I also had a lot of respect for what he could do. But where he really shined was in the locker room, because he is a tireless player who has an exceptional work ethic,” Holly said. “To his credit, he is a humble young man and constantly gives credit to his teammates.”
By season’s end, not only had Arrington racked up exceptional stats, but so did the entire starting Coral Shores defensive line, comprised of Johnny Holly, Isaac Holmes and Victor Franchini, as they combined for 167 tackles, 42 of which were for a loss, and 26 sacks.
“One of the reasons the other guys on the defensive line did so well was because Xay was taking on the double teams,” Holly said.
It was not just on defense where Arrington made a major impact on the games, as he also played 80% of the Hurricanes’ offensive snaps on the line from the guard position.
“He played 100% of the time, until he got injured,” Holly said. “The guys loved running behind him and we did a lot of pulling with him, and they’d get in his hip pocket and go. He was just as consistent on the offensive line as he was on the defensive, which is a testament to him because a lot of guys just go one way and are on the field for 30 to 40 plays a game, whereas Xay was on there for 90 plays, for offense, defense and special teams. We only took Xay out when he needed a break and he never needed a break.”
Prior to snaps, when the Hurricanes’ opposition had the ball, it was common for the team and quarterbacks to point out Arrington’s location.
“I don’t know how many times we heard ‘check oppo’ because a team was going to run the other way, away from Xay, and that only made our defenses better,” Holly said. “To his credit, it never bothered him. He just lined up thinking that if they were going to run to him, he was going to stop the ball, and if they ran away from him, he was going to chase the ball down.”
Next season, Arrington will likely continue to chase down the quarterbacks at the college level as he has interest from the University of South Florida, Georgetown, the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of West Florida, to name a few.
“He also has a 3.6 GPA academically, so the upper-level academic and big football schools are on him,” said Holly, who is expecting Arrington to sign in February. “I thought he was going to sign with USF, but then they had a coaching staff change. But they are back in it again and Navy is recruiting him hard, so it’s about getting the right fit. He’s fielding a lot of calls right now, and as a player, all his hard work and dedication shows off. It’s fun to be wanted.”
Admittedly so, without a game changer like Arrington in the Coral Shores lineup next year, Holly did not hide the idea there will be a change in defensive schemes, which can only be expected without the likes of Arrington.
“There was no secret at times this year what we were doing and the great thing about him is his best football is in front of him,” Holly said. “He just kept getting better every week, and when the level around him increases, he’s only going to rise to the challenge. I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to coach him and really blessed as a dad to have both my sons play with him.”