Hurricanes senior Xayver Arrington was nearly unstoppable from the defensive tackle position.

 File photo

PLANTATION KEY — In 30 years of coaching, Ed Holly said he has seen very few players who are able to take control of a game. But this season, during his return to Coral Shores High School, he had the privilege of coaching such a player in Hurricanes senior Xayver Arrington, who was nearly unstoppable from the defensive tackle position.

During the season, Arrington racked up 83 tackles (64 solo, 19 assisted and 23 for a loss), 19.5 sacks and 28 quarterback pressures. He also caused two fumbles (recovering one), blocked three punts (returning one for a touchdown) and got his hands on two passes and two extra points. As a result, Arrington was named the Florida Football Independent Conference Player of the Year and Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County Defensive Player of the Year.

