PLANTATION KEY — The Coral Shores High School boys weightlifting team has continued to improve since its inaugural campaign in 2019, as evidenced by last year’s first trip by two lifters to the FHSAA State Finals and by this year’s state championship victory by Xavyer Arrington.
“It is amazing, wild and so rewarding,” coach Erin Hamilton said of Arrington’s state championship in the unlimited weight class. “It takes talent and hard work, both of which Xavyer has much of.”
After winning the Region 4-1A championship in both the snatch and traditional lifts (the bench press and clean and jerk), Arrington was favored to win at least one state championship and did so in the snatch, lifting 235 pounds on this second attempt, five more than the state runner-up and 10 more than third place to claim the state crown.
The 278-pound Coral Shores junior also medaled in sixth place in the traditional lifts, pushing up 340 pounds in the bench press and 310 in the clean and jerk to become the most decorated lifter in the short history of the program.
In 2019, no Coral Shores lifter was able to reach the State Finals and the postseason was not held in 2020 due to the shutdown. Last season, Coral Shores had a pair of athletes place in 11th and 18th, while this season once again two Hurricanes qualified in their weight class as senior Orlando Pera also advanced in the 154-pound weight class snatch lift. He finished in 10th place with a high of 145 pounds, 10 pounds away from medaling and 55 behind the state champion.
Also returning to the State Finals for the first time since 2018 — the inaugural season for the Dolphins — was the Marathon High boys squad. Alex Perdomo qualified for the snatch in the 139-pound weight class and Yuli DeLeon also qualified in the snatch of the 199-pound class. Perdomo was unable to record a clean lift, while DeLeon nearly garnered a spot on the podium but did not medal as his 175-pound lift tied him for eighth. The tiebreaker was overall weight and the Dolphins’ athlete was six pounds heavier so he placed ninth.
DeLeon would have become just the second medalist in program history, joining Jordi Mejia who medaled in 2019, while Arrington becomes the second state champion in weightlifting from Monroe County this school year as Lady Fins senior Rylan Chapa won the title in the snatch of the 101-pound weight class. For Coral Shores, Arrington is the school’s first state champ in any sport since Dante Jiovenetta won back-to-back wrestling titles in 2015-16.
“There’s a level of excitement throughout the school,” Coral Shores Athletic Director Rich Russell said. “Xavyer has provided a great source of pride.”