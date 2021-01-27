PLANTATION KEY — Jonathan Bradman, a three-year standout in the Coral Shores High School basketball program, will continue his basketball career at Dean College in Franklin, Mass.
Dean College is a private college of around 1300 students. Their basketball program is considered a perennial power in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference. Bradman’s athletic grants and institutional scholarships equate to a full-scholarship or a little over $60,000 annually.
“We are ecstatic to add a player of Jonathan’s caliber to our recruiting class,” said Dean’s head basketball coach, Joe Cabral. “Jonathan is a long wing player that excels in transition, has the ability to pull up off the dribble and stretch the defense from deep. With a commitment to the weight room and his skill development, I’m confident he will develop into a major player for us here at Dean over the next four years.”
Bradman said, “I’ve been working for this roster spot my whole life. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for me in the future. I’m really excited about getting started on the next chapter of my life. I am so grateful to my parents for all they’ve done for me and to Coach (Jarrod) Mandozzi for the time and dedication he has given to developing me as a person and a basketball player.”
“Words can’t express how happy I am for Jonathan that he gets to fulfill his dream to continue his basketball career in college,” said Mandozzi. “He has worked so hard over the years and I’m thrilled for him. He has spent countless hours in the gym and at the park honing his skills and has overcome so many obstacles to make himself into the player that he’s become.”
Sol Bradman, Jonathan’s grandfather and guardian, said, “I’ve enjoyed watching Jonathan’s passion for the sport of basketball along with Coach Mandozzi’s amazing commitment and mentoring of Jonathan. As long as Jonathan was willing to put the work, Coach Mandozzi was willing to help him. If Jonathan was not home I could count on him being at the gym or the park working on his game. I think we are all looking forward to seeing him succeed at Dean.”
Coral Shores Athletic Director Rich Russell was pleased by Dean’s recruitment of Bradman.
“I can’t think of an athlete we’ve had who has been more committed to his sport,” Russell said. “His work ethic and dedication to basketball truly provides a great model for all our student-athletes.”
As of Jan. 19, Bradman’s 2020-21 season stats were 19.3 points per game, 4.4 assists per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 3.8 steals per game. His field goal percentage was 56.5% and his 3-point percentage was 34.8%.