UPPER KEYS — From a young age, tennis has been Makani Burga’s sport.
Starting with his introduction to the game in his home country of Guatemala at the age of 4, Burga has been devoted to the sport ever since, so it should come as no surprise he has been the No. 1 player for the Coral Shores High School tennis team since his freshman campaign last year, which is a position he felt he could hold since middle school.
He is confident of that because by the age of 13 he was regularly defeating his older brother, Bernardo Burga, who was the Hurricanes’ No. 1 player and the county’s player of the year.
“There’s a backyard court in our complex and we played a lot and I’ve won most of those, so I have it with some confidence to say I can probably beat my brother now,” Burga said. “Since I was in middle school I could always see myself on the high school level. It just wasn’t allowed for my school, so I’ve been waiting.”
Of course, being a four-year difference, there was a point when his older brother could beat him, but that all changed around the age of 10, according to the younger Burga. By the age of 13 or 14, when his older brother was being named the all-county player of the year, Burga felt he could beat his older brother.
“I never set up a competition with my brother, because, even though it sounds a little cocky, I knew I was always the better player,” he said.
What it did do for Makani Burga, selected as the Key West Citizen’s All-Monroe County boys tennis Player of the Year, was give him the confidence as a freshman to make the leap to No. 1 for the Hurricanes after starting the season as No. 2.
“Just the whole idea of the competition was very fun for me,” he said.
But at that point he also came to the realization he was no longer playing his brother but instead the best of what Miami-Dade and Broward counties had to offer from the No. 1 spot.
“In a way, it changed the expectations of my opponents. They seemed to be a little more challenging,” Burga said. “I now have respect for all of them.”
And as assured as he was about being better than his brother, he is also now just as honest with himself as to the level of performance he gave this season.
“It’s gone OK. There wasn’t a lot of success this year, but I’m definitely looking forward to working on that,” Burga said. “I know I had some mediocre performances this year, and I know that’s a lot of self-criticism, but I know I could have won some of those matches I played.”
Last year, his season came to a close in the district finals with an 8-5 loss to Gulliver Prep, and this year he was ousted in the first round against MAST Academy.
“It shows I got a lot of work to do to be on their level and I have to be determined,” Burga said. “I cannot be distracted on other goals. I really have to focus on this one if I want to have a chance in districts.”
He said he needed to stay motivated in the offseason as he felt he wasn’t prepared enough for the postseason this year.
“It’s going to have to be a lot of mental preparation for this next season,” Burga said. “I really didn’t have a solid goal for what I wanted in tennis. It was more just to play. But now that I’ve looked into district I really want to go far in that tournament. I think if I put my mind to it, anything can be obtainable in districts. I wouldn’t say I was blown away by those players, but they were definitely better, so I still have a lot to do.”