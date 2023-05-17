PLANTATION KEY — With a new coach at the helm for the Coral Shores High School boys tennis team, junior Makani Burga was excited for the season.
“It was just a different routine from last year and I saw an improvement from the team, especially at practice,” Burga said.
But along with a new coach, Burga also found out his Hurricanes team was going to be in a new, tougher district, according to coach Kim Browning, which meant the Hurricanes’ No. 1 was facing high-level talent all season.
“This new district certainly was competitive and was, to say the least, very difficult for me to play with them,” Burga said. “But I never let myself be fazed out with frustrations. I really just go out there and try my best because at the end of the day, I know they have a lot more access, compared to the Keys, to a high-level caliber of play. So I just go out there and have fun and I know I’m always in for a good competitive match.”
It was not just versus the players for Miami that Burga had his struggles, as he lost his first match against Marathon’s No. 1 Adrien Holdinga, but the Coral Shores junior would rebound from there and win the remainder of his Monroe County matches to become the All County Player of the Year.
“It was good to see that,” Burga said. “It was a half wake-up call, but half exciting to see a player in the Keys hit the ball well.”
It was also on his own team where Burga saw improvement, noting he felt it was better team-building this season, which in turn helped improve the play of all the Hurricanes.
“We really had trusting and supportive teammates,” he said.
Now the goal going forward for Burga is to win district.
“That might be a far-reaching goal, but one I want to work toward,” he said.
Browning expressed that Burga made major strides this year, and is hopeful he can take another step forward next year.
“He is very talented at tennis and well-rounded,” Browning said.