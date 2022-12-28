Bursa running

Marathon High School’s Vaclav ‘Vance’ Bursa has been named All-Monroe County Athlete of the Year.

 File photo

MARATHON — To overlook Vaclav “Vance” Bursa entering the cross country season was easy. After all, the Marathon High School sophomore was coming into just his second year of running for distance. Even Dolphins coach Jim Murphy admitted that while he expected Bursa to be one of the team’s top runners this season, he did not expect the young harrier to be racing at a state medalist caliber.

“I saw it possibly in the future,” said Murphy, adding he figured Bursa could get second or third at districts after the first few races. But by the third race, the coach started to believe the sophomore had a chance to win a district title and even more.

jwcooke@keysnews.com