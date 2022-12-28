MARATHON — To overlook Vaclav “Vance” Bursa entering the cross country season was easy. After all, the Marathon High School sophomore was coming into just his second year of running for distance. Even Dolphins coach Jim Murphy admitted that while he expected Bursa to be one of the team’s top runners this season, he did not expect the young harrier to be racing at a state medalist caliber.
“I saw it possibly in the future,” said Murphy, adding he figured Bursa could get second or third at districts after the first few races. But by the third race, the coach started to believe the sophomore had a chance to win a district title and even more.
“I knew halfway through the year he had a shot to medal at states,” Murphy said. “I didn’t bring it up to him, but at the same time, I know he was checking into that.”
The Dolphins coach said Bursa “went above and beyond expectations this year,” as not only did he win the district championship, but he also went on to finish third at the regional finals and took a medal for ninth place at the state championships to become the Keys Auto Center All-Monroe County Athlete of the Year.
“With how fast Vance was running, until states he was a Top 5 runner in every race we entered,” Murphy said.
A season prior, Bursa clocked a 17:52 to close out the campaign, which was only the third time he broke the 19-minute mark. This year, he opened with a 17:42 and the next race was in the 16s, which is where he stayed the remainder of the season.
“That’s a huge jump,” Murphy said. “I expected him to be, by the end of the year, a solid low 17s. I never expected he would jump into the 16s.”
Although on second look, Murphy maybe should have seen it coming as Bursa’s mother, Helena, is an accomplished long-distance racer. However, Bursa, older brother Jakob and younger brother Antonio did not believe they were natural runners.
“She talked them into coming out for cross country,” Murphy said. “Their mom is a very disciplined and dedicated runner, and they saw what it takes. So I don’t think they really wanted to do what she does. They did it last year with the idea of seeing if they would like it or not.”
After the third race of that first season, they were hooked and full-time runners, Murphy said.
“It was one of those incidents where they played other sports, but they never ran, so they had athletic ability,” Murphy said. “They now have gotten good at it and have kept on going. They are very discipline in their training. I have them tracked in Garmin and they run every day.”
The coach added that Bursa is a natural leader, finding ways to motivate his teammates in such as positive way that the entire Dolphins squad improved alongside the brothers.
“When you have a day you aren’t pushing them, they will push themselves,” Murphy said. “I’ve had very few runners, after high demanding days, who thank you in the end, but they always did.”
Knowing where he stood on the team, Bursa’s goal became to lead his team back to the state finals.
To accomplish that goal, Marathon first had to advance past the District 16-1A Championships, which they did by placing second overall as a team led by Bursa, who claimed the individual title with a time of 16:24.91. Making it even more impressive for Murphy was the fact the Dolphins had not attended many large invitationals, so Bursa had not raced against many of the state-level runners he beat for the title.
In the Region 4-1A Championships, Bursa was no longer an unknown, so some of his opponents game-planned to beat the Dolphins sophomore. He finished in fourth place with a time of 16:48, but that only spurred Bursa for the State Championships.
“He knew what to fix,” said Murphy, adding once the Dolphins reached the state finals, Bursa’s focus was on accomplishing his second goal of earning a state medal.
In order to achieve that, Bursa had to do it as an underdog, as he needed to finish in the Top 15 to medal but came into the finals ranked 17th.
“He really wasn’t on the radar, but I knew he had a shot and he took full advantage of it,” Murphy said.
In fact, Bursa began running an unassuming race at the state finals, sitting in 42nd after 750 meters, but then he gradually made the move into 33rd by the mile and 23rd at the mile-and-a-half mark. He was just out of medal contention by the 2-mile but kept tracking down runners in front of him to claim the ninth-place medal at the finish line at 16:18.20.
“In a week’s time he was completely able to change up his style, because every race before he was pretty much the front-runner, so he had to become more of a chaser in the state finals,” Murphy said. “It worked out and not too many runners can switch that in a season, yet five or six days.”
Bursa will spend the winter playing soccer with many of his Marathon cross country teammates before putting his focus back on distance running during track season and into the cross country offseason.
“Nobody places at states and doesn’t think about winning it all, so you know he’s checking times and is going to be keeping track during track season where those kids are,” Murphy said. “The beauty of it is, the same kids he’s running against in cross country, he’ll compete against in the mile and 2-mile in track, and the more he competes against them, the better off he will be.”
While Bursa will be watching, after winning the district title, coming in third in the region meet and the Top 10 in the state championships, there will be no more hiding next year for the Dolphins’ No. 1 harrier as he is certainly now on the state radar.
“At the state level, you just never know what’s going to happen. But he’s still 15 years old and growing, so it’s going to be exciting to see what he can do the next few seasons,” Murphy said.