PLANTATION KEY — With two minutes and 44 seconds remaining, the Coral Shores High School football team took its final possession of the game trailing by five points to visiting conference rival Palmer Trinity on Friday, Sept. 2.
The Hurricanes squad, which had never led in the game but had come back from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter, moved the ball all the way to the Falcons’ 36-yard line with time winding down in the contest. But that is where the game would end, as Coral Shores could not complete the comeback attempt, 19-14.
The Hurricanes trailed from the opening play as the Falcons went 75 yards after forcing a Coral Shores punt, but Derek Smith seemed to erase that lead nearly instantaneously with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — but it was called back due to a penalty.
It would take until the second quarter for Coral Shores to score for the first time, converting a 4th-and-9 attempt by Yemcel Moreno with Chuck Jacobsen punching home the 3-yard touchdown score to bring that game back even after the converted extra-point try.
With the score tied at halftime, Palmer changed its game plan during the break and took a two-score lead midway through the third — first reaching the end zone on a 33-yard run and, after an interception, crossing the goal line a second time a play later from 4 yards out.
Knowing they needed to score and trailing by two touchdowns halfway through the final quarter, Coral Shores went for a fourth-down conversion, 19 yards away from the sticks, when Moreno tossed a screen pass to AJ Putetti, who did the rest by going 34 yards for a touchdown to make it a five-point difference.
Jacobsen finished with 102 rushing yards and the one reception, while Moreno went 2-for-7 through the air for 40 yards and added 35 yards via the ground attack.
Coral Shores had one final chance to win, forcing a punt with two minutes and 41 seconds to play, but could not get into the end zone, suffering the loss against new Florida Independent Athletic Conference division rival.
Coral Shores was back at home on Friday, Sept. 9, against a second consecutive FIAC division opponent, Palm Glades Academy. Results of that game will appear in next week’s edition.