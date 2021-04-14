MARATHON — An RBI single by Steel Mientkiewicz in the first inning and an RBI sacrifice fly in the third was the difference in the pitchers’ duel between the Coral Shores and Marathon High baseball teams, with the visiting Hurricanes securing a 3-1 victory at the Middle Keys campus.
The Dolphins, however, would rebound from the loss with two wins last week.
Mientkiewicz’s RBI were the only runs scored off Dolphins starting pitcher Dylan Ziels, one of which was earned, as the freshman hurler stuck out seven and surrendered eight hits and a walk.
He was outdone by Hurricanes starting pitcher Tyler Rodriguez, who did not give up a run until the bottom of the seventh. He was pulled in the seventh, after 6 1/3 innings of work, striking out 11 and allowing just five hits and one walk.
Coral Shores also scored an insurance run in the seventh, as Rodriguez helped himself at the plate with a pair of hits in the game. Jonathan Ledesma also tripled and Dylan Bloom, Kevin Mendoza and Noah Butler each had base knocks.
Marathon had a pair of hits from Ryan Yalbon, while Emanuel Polanco, Gavin Leal and Ziels all singled.
The victory for Coral Shores completed the season sweep of its Monroe County rival as the first game ended in a 4-0 victory, which was another pitchers’ duel during which only seven hits were allowed in the contest.
It has been a season full of streaks for the Marathon High baseball team. There were a pair of losses to open the campaign before the Dolphins proceeded to win four of five. The Dolphins then suffered five consecutive defeats, including the loss to the Hurricanes, before starting another streak by defeating Doctors Charter.
“After a really tough stretch with a couple of heart-breaking losses within a two-week span, we finally broke out for an enormous conference win,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez about his team’s 12-2 mercy-rule victory against the Eagles. “We played a perfect game defensively. All the pieces to the puzzle were linked at just the right time.”
That included Delvin Solis, who earned his second start of the year out in right field, according to the coach, and absolutely erupted at the plate going 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs.
“He gave us the spark we needed,” Gonzalez said about Solis.
The coach also credited the play of starting pitcher Matt Kratzert who went the distance on the mound, allowing the two Doctors Charter runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five.
“Matt delivered a huge complete game on the hill that was much needed to bring the five-game skid to a halt,” said Gonzalez “He was very efficient with great rhythm.”
The two runs for Doctors Charter came in the second inning, but only after Marathon had already taken a five-run advantage. In the first frame, Yalbon and Corbin Neller both reached with singles and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk and Eagles fielding error. Three more crossed in the second on another error, passed ball and a double by Neller.
Solis drove in his first run in the third, then doubled in a run in the fifth before scoring himself on an RBI groundout, and added his final RBI in the sixth with a three-run double.Yalbon and Ziels finished with a multi-hit game.
Things got off to a poor start as the Dolphins and starting pitcher Corbin Neller surrendered three runs in the first two innings later in the week against Somerset South Homestead.
After allowing five hits, Neller settled down and proceeded to allow just five more hits the rest of the way during a complete-game performance, striking out three without giving up a walk.
Neller’s performance on the mound allowed his Dolphins teammates to rally for six runs between the fourth ad six innings for the 7-4 victory.
Yablon sparked the comeback rally, squaring up three base hits with his only out at the plate caught at the warning track. Ben Hiller collected two hits and swiped two bags.
Solis collected two more hits, while eighth-grader Gabe Leal also went 2-for-2, receiving the start at second base. Leal singled to start the fourth-inning rally, while singles by Yalbon and Cole McDaniel would bring home the runs to put the Dolphins in the lead for good.