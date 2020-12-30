KEY WEST — Initially, the Key West Invitational high school wrestling tournament was supposed to be a two-day, eight-team individual meet, but due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the event was changed to a one-day showing with seven teams on the docket.
For Coral Shores High School coach Joe Biondoletti and Key West coach Chaz Jimenez, it did not matter if it would be Columbus or Westminster Academy dropping out at the last minute, or state powerhouse South Dade joining the roster of teams as a late addition. As long as their squads were able to compete, it was a win-win situation.
“We have had so many other teams and tournaments get canceled because of this current situation that this is only our second meet of the season,” Biondoletti said. “Truthfully, I’m not sure, because of all the stipulations going on with the schools, if we will be even able to continue after the break, so we are feeling fortunate to be able to wrestle here and going forward we may be even looking to AAU meets to finish the season.”
With that in mind, Jimenez expressed his pleasure not just in the fact there was a home meet, but because it was a highly-competitive event with several teams, including Mater Lakes, Palmetto Ridge and South Dade, which will be looking to make it back to the state finals this year.
“When South Dade first called I was worried about the amount of teams we had involved, but then Columbus and Westminster dropped out, so it all kind of worked itself out,” Jimenez said. “I think the coaches all enjoyed themselves and were happy with the matches they got. It ran smoothly, especially considering the challenges everyone is facing just finding matches.”
Overall, Jimenez said he felt it was a safe event, keeping the fans and wrestlers socially distanced, while also rotating the odd team out of the gymnasium.
“There was also some very good wrestling,” Jimenez said.
South Dade would end up winning the tournament with a 6-0 record, including defeating Key West, 75-6; Coral Shores, 78-0; and Palmetto Ridge, 45-22. Palmetto Ridge was 5-1 on the day.
Key West ended with a 3-3 team record, topping Imagine School, 54-28, in the opening round, followed by a 6-15 win against Belen Jesuit before suffering a loss to South Dade. The Conchs also won against Coral Shores, 66-6, but lost in between to Mater Lakes, 65-12, and Palmetto Ridge, 72-6.
“It really worked out for us, because we are super young again, and we got to see a lot of good teams,” Jimenez saod. “I knew that we’d have a tough time with South Dade and Palmetto Ridge also Mater Lakes since we had wrestled them the week before. So I knew it was going to be tough.”
Most importantly, according to Jimenez, it was about gaining experience in order to correct any mistakes and continue to grow.
“We saw some people start to come up and grow every match and some mistakes that were made that have to be fixed now,” he said. “Just a lot of inexperience that we didn’t expect to have this year but it’s 2020 and we have to deal with it.”
Even with the learning curve being steep for the Conchs this season, Jimenez noted he was impressed with the performance of Zach Lewicki, who lost only once to former Conch Creig Silimon of South Dade.
“I really like the way he is going and he has improved tremendously from last year,” Jimenez said. “He even almost beat Creig at the end there.”
The coach also credited the showings of Will Andrews, saying the senior captain “has improved tremendously from last year and is learning for his mistakes,” as has his younger brother, Wes Andrews.
“Then we have some young guys like Clerf Alexander that I wanted to get matches because I know how talented of an athlete he is,” Jimenez said. “I’ve been coaching him since HOB and I was super stoked to see him get his first win because right now he’s having a tough time getting into the lineup.”
Alexander took his win in the 138-pound weight class against Coral Shores.
The coach also pointed out that returning state qualifiers Max Ryan and Ja’Khai Blake have things to work on, but Jimenez believes there is still time for them to make those improvements.
“Ja’Khai last wrestled as a freshman after taking last year off due to an injury and Max is still not at his right weight,” Jimenez said. “Max lost to Palmetto Ridge in a close match, but they are just both getting back into it and are a bit rusty.
“We just have to work with the group of guys and get them that experience,” he added.