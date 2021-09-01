PLANTATION KEY — In just eight games last season, Coral Shores High School running back Chris Cooper amassed 1,083 yards, going for at least 100 yards in seven of the eight contests. Those numbers were on the heels of his first year of high school football, during which he also led the Hurricanes in rushing yards.
The Coral Shores coaching staff was thinking there were at least two more years of Cooper in the backfield, but because of his age, Cooper is instead entering his senior season. And with that comes big aspirations.
“I think it was time for me to go up a year and graduate early,” Cooper said. “Because of that, I’m trying to break records this year. I’m going for 2,000 yards.”
Missing out on one season has Cooper “wanting to play harder, knowing it is my senior year.”
“I want colleges to see my potential and show I’m ready,” he said. “In order to do that, I need to help my team get to that championship.”
He already has had interest from Davenport University, a Division II school in Michigan, but now has his eyes set on potentially signing with a Division I school.
“I would like to go D-I for sure, but I already have Davenport looking at my film and interested in seeing how I do this year,” he said.
Cooper said he understands the initial hold back by the programs, as he was an undersized runner as an underclassman his first two seasons. But this year he has grown and stands at 5-foot-11.
“I feel like I’m Marshawn Lynch in my eyes, and even though they make look at me as being smaller, I’m stronger than I look, and I think people think I’m going to go down easy, but I’m not,” Cooper said. “It will take more than one person, usually more than two people, to bring me down, so it doesn’t bother me at all about my height.”
His biggest concern, which has nearly happened twice this season in the first two weeks, is games being canceled.
“With the worry of these games going away, I know I just need to play better, harder and faster,” Cooper said. “I feel like if we play at least five games, I’ll accomplish everything I want. Hopefully, we have some playoff games that I can get seen in, because I know for sure I can go to college.”
If the Hurricanes are able to play a full slate of games, as a senior, he is focused on breaking the school’s single-season rushing record and following in the legacy of his uncles and cousins who also were running backs at the school.
“This has been amazing. I have loved high school football, and I’m just excited about my potential this season,” Cooper said. “I feel like if I had stayed, colleges may not have seen me because of my age. I will be 19 in December, so it makes sense I’m a senior this year. It doesn’t bother me at all.
“Freshman year, I showed coach what I could do. My sophomore year, I really showed up, and senior year is to prove to colleges I am ready — and I want to be a legend at Coral Shores,” he said.