“The six graduating seniors were really a tight-knit, special group,” Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi said about Mario Menendez, Jonathan Bradman, Nick Rodriguez, Gio Torres, Ricky Placencia and Angel Gutierrez. “All six guys considered basketball as their primary sport and they took a lot of pride in helping build our program back up.”
It was a night of mixed emotions for the team for this reason, as well as others, for their coach, whose team has seen a total of seven games canceled because of the pandemic. Despite the victory, Mandozzi expressed some disappointment in his team’s play.
“This was far from our best game,” Mandozzi said. “We missed a ton of shots and our defensive execution wasn’t what it has been. In the end, we did enough good things to win.”
Rodriguez kick-started the scoring for the Canes in the first quarter, nailing a 3-pointer from the corner as five different players netted points, including Bradman who posted six of his 18 points in the opening quarter.
Marathon hung in there, mustering 11 points, which sent Coral Shores into the second quarter leading, 18-11.
“The ball movement is always key for us,” Mandozzi said. “If guys are moving the ball and taking good shots, like they did in the first quarter, we’re tough and can put up points against anyone. But, as soon as we start playing more selfish basketball and not making the extra pass, it’s a different story.”
Another factor was early foul trouble for the Canes. That, coupled with Marathon playing strong defense, according to Mandozzi, allowed the Dolphins to outscore the Hurricanes, 10-7, in the second quarter, which sent the rivals into the half with Coral Shores holding on to a slight advantage, 25-21.
“You know that it is always going to be a battle against them,” Mandozzi said. “You know coach (Kevin) Freeman is always going to have a good game plan and have them ready to play. It’s one of those rivalry games, almost like Carolina versus Duke in college basketball, where you can almost forget what has happened the rest of the season because the teams are going to give it everything they have and it’s going to be a battle.”
In the third quarter, Coral Shores was able to get more of its players on the court and create turnovers, which, according to their coach, helped them go on a 13-4 run and extend their lead going into the final quarter.
It was the fourth quarter Mandozzi described as a “microcosm” of the season and how it has gone for his team. It was the story of Menendez controlling the tempo, while Issac Holmes and Bradman closed out the game with some key baskets.
“We had a good season, finishing at 9-6,” Mandozzi said.
As far as the six seniors who played their final game for Coral Shores, Mandozzi said the biggest impact they made was the foundation they built for the future.
“They really bought into what we were doing and committed themselves to not only putting the work in, but also to teaching the young guys what it takes, and their legacy will truly live on for years,” he said.