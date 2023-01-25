PLANTATION KEY — Adopting a “whatever it takes” motto when it comes to winning games, the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team continued to roll with another pair of victories on back-to-back nights — beating Mater Academy Bay, 75-28, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and MAST Academy, 71-31, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 — to extend their win streak to six straight, their longest of the season.
“Sometimes it’s easier said than done, to have everyone in the room genuinely buy into that, but this group is there right now,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “We’re really playing some good basketball right now. We’re as deep and healthy as we’ve been, and everyone is really dialed in to what we’re trying to do.”
On Tuesday at Goulds Park, the Hurricanes jumped on the Rays right out of the gate, outscoring them 25-4 in the first quarter with their dynamic duo of Matt St. Aubin and Isaac Holmes combining for 15 of the team’s 25 points. The Hurricanes went deep to their bench in the game with nine of the 11 players scoring in the second quarter and 10 of 11 scoring in the game en route to the 47-point victory.
“It starts on the defensive end for us,” Mandozzi said. “Our defense has improved dramatically from earlier this year. Part of it is getting Isaac Rivera back and adding him to the mix, and part of it is guys just working hard and more repetition with what we’re trying to do. Isaac is such a relentless defender who’s quick and strong and then it gets contagious a little bit, and I love that our guys are getting competitive with it.”
In the victory against Mater Academy Bay, Holmes dropped in 14 points, Ayden Lane contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, Artorious Johnson tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, and Allen Perez netted 10 points.
The contest against MAST was Coral Shores’ first home game in January. Despite it begin close after the first quarter, the Hurricanes broke open the game in the second by outscoring the Makos, 37-10, for a 51-23 lead at halftime.
For the third consecutive game, Holmes reached double-digit scoring, with 21 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds and made five steals. St. Aubin scored 13 points, Rivera put in nine and Perez had seven.
“Our bench is playing outstanding,” said the Hurricanes coach. “Artorious Johnson has been playing great off the bench. Johnny Holly came in during the MAST game when it was close and had a dominant five-minute stretch where he scored a few baskets. Ayden Lane gave us a couple of strong games off the bench, and now with Rivera back, we have AJ Putetti coming off the bench.”