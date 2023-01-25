PLANTATION KEY — Adopting a “whatever it takes” motto when it comes to winning games, the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team continued to roll with another pair of victories on back-to-back nights — beating Mater Academy Bay, 75-28, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and MAST Academy, 71-31, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 — to extend their win streak to six straight, their longest of the season.

“Sometimes it’s easier said than done, to have everyone in the room genuinely buy into that, but this group is there right now,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “We’re really playing some good basketball right now. We’re as deep and healthy as we’ve been, and everyone is really dialed in to what we’re trying to do.”

