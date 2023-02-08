PLANTATION KEY — It is not a secret there is a shortage of officials in Monroe County. So, with the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team looking for its 10th consecutive victory on Monday, Jan. 30, and one of the scheduled referees unable to officiate due to an illness, the Hurricanes were forced to scramble.
“Somerset was already in the Keys,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi, who admitted he was worried at 3 p.m. whether the game was going to be played.
A replacement was found, and despite having to tipoff an hour early, Coral Shores rallied in the second and third quarters to avenge an early season loss to Silver Palms with a 64-51 victory.
“This one felt a little crazy from the start,” Mandozzi said. “We had a lot of folks working hard to reshuffle schedules to make it happen. We’re so appreciative of the job those guys do and certainly of their helping us make it work.”
After trailing 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, the Hurricanes took control in the second to go into the half in front 27-21. The halftime adjustment of turning up the defensive pressure worked for Coral Shores allowing the Hurricanes to take a 22-point lead in the third. Isaac Holmes scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the third, but the Stallions made 11 3-pointers in the game to keep it close, 49-35, at the end of three.
“Our guys are getting pretty resilient and doing a good job of adjusting to changes,” Mandozzi said. “I thought we came out a little bit flat again, which who knows if the scrambling to move the game up had anything to do with it, but as usual, we seemed to wear them down as the game went on. That’s definitely been a theme for us through this win streak and, over the course of the season, it’s clear we’re wearing teams down and pulling away in the second half of games.”
Down the stretch, the Hurricanes went back to their inside game with Matt St. Aubin converting on a pair of key baskets for four of his 16 points, while senior guard Eddy Espinosa knocked down an opportunistic 3-pointer as the Hurricanes held off any hope a comeback by the Stallions, which extended Coral Shores’ win streak to double digits.
“Ten straight is obviously special. This group has worked so hard to be where we are and is really playing as a team,” Mandozzi said. “This game had a little extra meaning as one of our few losses was earlier in the season to these guys. Other than LaSalle, they’re the only other in-state team to beat us this year. So, of course, we want to win them all and get to 10 straight, but we wanted to win this one.”
Along with his 22 points, Holmes collected seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. St. Aubin once again finished with a double-double at 16 points and 10 rebounds. Espinosa dropped in eight points.
“Matt and Holmes had big games for us again, as has been the case all season,” Mandozzi said. “In just about every game we’ve had, at least one of them has been good for a double-double and occasionally both. They’re just such a great tandem and really complement each other so well. In the half court, they are a lot to handle because they’re good from all three levels of the offense, but they both run the court well and they’re both really unselfish players.”