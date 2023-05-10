PLANTATION KEY — The task at hand was simple in design but much more difficult in execution as the Coral Shores High School baseball team, with a 6-13 mark during the regular season, knew they had to win the District 16-3A Championship in order to garner a berth in the FHSAA State Tournament.
Step 1, defeat Monroe County rival Marathon High, which was coming off having a five-game win streak snapped in the South Florida Baseball Conference Championship game.
Coral Shores did not have any mercy on its cross-county foe, as the Hurricanes quickly got to Dolphins ace Dylan Ziels for nine runs on 10 hits and four walks in the first three frames. Leadoff hitter AJ Putetti set the table with a trio of singles in the victory; Campbell Lavoie doubled and singled; Dylan Bloom, Andy Ledesma and Donovan Thiery each drove in a pair of runs on two singles in the game; and Maykol Bonito had a two-run single.
With Coral Shores putting up seven runs before Marathon even came to bat for the first time, and adding two more in the second, the pressure was off Thiery, who was the Hurricanes’ starting pitcher, as the freshman struck out six and did not allow a run, while giving up just four hits and a walk to help his team advance. Marathon had hits by Bruan Broche, Gavin Leal, Mason Thornton and Jack Chapman.
With the first victory, Step 2 was to beat Keys Gate and keep playing into the Region 4-1A quarterfinals.
Coral Shores was in position to pull out a second-straight upset as Tate Brumbalow opened with one run through 1 1/3 innings and then Bloom held the Knights scoreless through the sixth, by which point the Hurricanes had built a 6-1 advantage.
Coral Shores scored one in the first on a Putetti single and Lavoie sacrifice fly, with the game remaining tied after four complete. The Hurricanes then broke open for three runs on singles from Putetti, Zeke Myers and a fielding error, then two more in the sixth when Ben Freidman and Ian Anderson each singled and Lavoie connected on a double to put his team in front by five.
That lead would be short-lived, as Keys Gate’s offense exploded for five runs on a triple, single, two hit batters and two Coral Shores errors to bring the score back to even. The Hurricanes were able to send only three batters to the plate in the seventh, after which the Knights opened with two singles from its first three batters and a bases-loaded single for the walk-off winner.
It was win or go home for Coral Shores, as Keys Gate, which garnered the automatic berth into the FHSAA State Tournament, was seeded eighth in the Region 4-4A bracket, set to play No. 1 Westminster Christian in the opening round on Tuesday, May 9, while the Hurricanes finished ranked 11th in the region and Marathon 12th.