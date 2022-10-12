PLANTATION KEY — Something had to give when an unstoppable Ransom Everglades offense averaging 31 points per football game arrived at George M. Barley Jr. Field to face the immovable Coral Shores High School defense that had surrendered only 19 points through the first four games of the season, shutting out three consecutive opponents.

It was Ransom that ultimate gave as the Hurricanes claimed a 21-7 victory.