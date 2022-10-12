Hurricanes defender Eddie Holly Jr. (No. 55), who had two tackles in the game, picks up his team’s lone sack on Raiders quarterback Jackson Pegg as Coral Shores teamates AJ Putetti (No. 23), who had two tackles, Derek Smith (No. 8), who had two interceptions, two tackles, a forced fumble and pass deflection, and Robert Dube (No. 10), who had three tackles, one for a loss and a pass deflection, assists on the play.
Hurricanes quarterback Yemcal Moreno hands off the ball to running back Chuck Jacobsen, who finished the game with 105 rushing yards, while Moreno when to 91 passing and 71 rushing yards against the Raiders.
JOY WEBB SMITH/Contributed
Joy Webb Smith/Special to the Citizen
Coral Shores quarterback Yemcel Moreno watches the Ransom defense before deciding to hand the ball off to Derek Smith, who followed a block from Johnny Holly.
Joy Webb Smith/Special to the Citizen
The Coral Shores High football team runs onto George M. Barley Field Jr. before taking on Ransom Everglades on Friday, Sept. 30.
PLANTATION KEY — Something had to give when an unstoppable Ransom Everglades offense averaging 31 points per football game arrived at George M. Barley Jr. Field to face the immovable Coral Shores High School defense that had surrendered only 19 points through the first four games of the season, shutting out three consecutive opponents.
It was Ransom that ultimate gave as the Hurricanes claimed a 21-7 victory.
With just less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Ransom ended Coral Shores’ streak of 13-straight quarters of not allowing a point as the Raiders recovered a fumble on the Hurricanes’ 21-yard line, punching home a touchdown three plays later from 4 yards out.
But the Coral Shores defense would prove to be the stronger force following the opening score of the game, holding the Ransom offense to just 72 total yards and forcing four turnovers.
The Hurricanes’ offense also answered right away after Dantay Diorio returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to the Raiders’ 34-yard line. Chuck Jacobsen put the Hurricanes in scoring distance with a 20-yard scamper, and AJ Putetti covered the remaining yardage with a touchdown run.
Just before the end of the first half, Ransom seemed to be going in for a second score, following a second Coral Shores fumble, but after a completed pass the ball was stripped away by Coral Shores’ Derek Smith at the 4-yard line and recovered by Alexander Gutierrez. At intermission, the teams had combined for just 152 yards on offense, a trend that continued in the second half with the Raiders missing on the first 10 pass attempts in the third quarter, two of which were intercepted by Smith.
After the first interception, a 46-yard reception by Angel Jester, his first of two in the game, which was good for 91 yards, set up Jacobsen’s first of two second-half touchdowns, from 3 yards out, with the second coming from 2 yards away after Smith’s second pick. Smith also recorded a forced fumble and a pass deflection. Jacobsen had 105 yards on 20 carries, and Hurricanes quarterback, with Yemcel Moreno contributing 70 rushing yards on 14 totes and 91 passing yards.
But it was the Coral Shores defense that once again dominated. In fact, the defense had allowed the opposition to score in only three of 24 total quarters at the conclusion of the Ransom game. Aiding Smith’s big performance was Robert Dube with three tackles, one for a loss, and a pass deflection. Eddie Holly Jr. had two tackles and a sack. Gutierrez had two pass deflections to go along with his recovered fumble. Xayver Arrington also recorded two tackles and forced a fumble he recovered. Isaac Holmes also had two tackles.
The Hurricanes were to host Marathon High School Friday, Oct. 7. Results of that game will appear in next week’s edition.