James and Arrington

Coral Shores track and field coach Herbert James celebrates with Xayver Arrington after a successful discus event last year.

 File

MIAMI — Despite having more than 70 athletes on the Coral Shores High School track and field team, coach Herbert James was upfront about the team’s overall inexperience by acknowledging that just a handful of Hurricanes have an opportunity to advance past the District 16-1A Championships on Wednesday, April 19, at Tropical Park. Even fewer have a shot at a state championship berth.

“We have a lot of young kids, just a lot of young kids,” James said.

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you