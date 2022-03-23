PLANTATION KEY — After her team touched home 75 times through the first five games of the season, all in victories for the Canes, Coral Shores High School softball coach Lesa Bonee said she is pleased with their progress so far this season.
“It’s not that we are producing runs, we are manufacturing them,” Bonee said. “Our hitting needs to get better, but I’m very proud of where we are right now. I didn’t expect us to start like this.”
Not only has Coral Shores outscored opponents 75-16 during the first five games, all were via the FHSAA mercy rule, including a 17-0 victory over LaSalle, 12-2 wins against Ferguson and Homestead, a 17-7 win over Carrolton School of the Sacred Heart and a 17-2 topping of Southridge.
Earning all five of those victories on the mound for the Canes has been senior Maddie Langley, who has struck out 47 batters, while only allowing 13 hits and five walks.
“Maddie has done a great job in the circle,” Bonee said. “She’s pitching better than she ever has pitched. Her freshman year, she shared time with her older sister, Anna Langely, in the circle. Then, her sophomore year we were cut short with COIVD, and last year we struggled behind her. But this year, she’s hitting her spots and giving us ground balls when we need them and we are making the plays.”
The coach said their “bread and butter” are Langley’s pitching on defense and the team’s base running on offense.
“When we can get on base, we score, because we really make things happen,” Bonee said. “We are playing more small ball than we have in the past because we don’t have the power.”
The team’s hits leader has also been Langley, who has collected 14, including two home runs and a pair of doubles against Southridge.
“She’s just on fire and in her senior year, playing great,” Bonee said.
Kailee Reinoso is also off to a hot start at the plate, with eight hits and an .857 average, while Desi Brito has seven hits to go with a .759 batting average.
“We really haven’t hit the ball as well as we could have but the pitching we have been facing has not been that great, so we really have tried to be patient,” Bonee said. “Our pitch selection has not been great, but we have been getting on base and making things happen. If that’s what’s working, that’s what’s working.”
The coach said she is willing to play small ball for the rest of the season if needed.
“The second half of the season will be tougher for us,” said Bonee, noting the Canes face SLAM twice and will be competing in the Orange Bowl Classic. “The mistakes we have been making are our own, and we can only get better.”