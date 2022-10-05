PLANTATION KEY — Maybe the Everglades Prep football team knew it was going to be a long night on Friday, Sept. 23, facing Coral Shores High School during homecoming night at George M. Barley Jr. Field, which is why, following the first-quarter ejection of the Panthers' coach, who left the field under police escort, the visiting team also nearly joined him on the charter bus home.
The game resumed, but sure enough, Everglades Prep eventually left the field early after asking for a truncated final quarter during an already running clock as the Coral Shores defense extended its streak to 13 consecutive quarters without allowing a point in the 37-0 trouncing.
After forcing a punt on the opening drive of the game, Coral Shores was driving toward its first touchdown of the game, when play was halted for roughly 15 minutes to remove the ejected coach from the gridiron. During the delay, the coach motioned for his players to also leave the field, but eventually, the game would resume with Coral Shores' Chuck Jacobsen scoring the first of his two touchdowns moments later to put the Hurricanes up for good.
Coral Shores put up points on six of its seven possessions, the lone non-scoring drive coming after Victor Franchini recovered a fumble at the Panthers' 15-yard line, but a touchdown pass would be called out of bounds and the Hurricanes turned over the ball on downs.
That would be that last time Coral Shores missed an opportunity, as Yemel Moreno took a quarterback keeper 9 yards to pay dirt after Derek Smith set up the score on a 20-yard run. Elijah Palmisciano also returned an interception for a score, and after a fumble forced by Isaac Holmes was recovered by AJ Putetti, Jacobsen put his team in front 27-0 with his second touchdown just seconds before halftime.
In the third quarter, Ethan Marguet knocked a 29-yard field goal through the uprights and Dantay Diorio snagged an interception, which put Coral Shores in position for what turned out to be its final score of the evening, on a 26-yard pass play from Moreno to Angel Jester, as Everglades Prep requested the final quarter be reduced to one minute and the clock run to end the game early.
Knowing a shutout would be important to maintain a grip on the fourth and final seed in the conference championship bracket, Coral Shores agreed to the early ending, extending the streak to three straight games without allowing a point.
The streak was to be put to the test on Friday, Sept. 27, as high-scoring Ransom Everglades will be coming to town. Results of that game will appear in next week's edition.