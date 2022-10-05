PLANTATION KEY — Maybe the Everglades Prep football team knew it was going to be a long night on Friday, Sept. 23, facing Coral Shores High School during homecoming night at George M. Barley Jr. Field, which is why, following the first-quarter ejection of the Panthers' coach, who left the field under police escort, the visiting team also nearly joined him on the charter bus home.

The game resumed, but sure enough, Everglades Prep eventually left the field early after asking for a truncated final quarter during an already running clock as the Coral Shores defense extended its streak to 13 consecutive quarters without allowing a point in the 37-0 trouncing.