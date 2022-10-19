PLANTATION KEY — Just ask the coaches and they will tell you that during the rivalry matchup on Friday, Oct. 7, between the Coral Shores and Marathon High School football teams, there was a little bit of everything — big plays, momentum changes, onside kicks, fumbles, you name it.

While the Hurricanes pulled away late to claim a 33-6 victory, the final score was nowhere indicative of the game, as Marathon actually made the first strike on a ghost sneak in the first quarter. However, three miscues on punt attempts made the difference in the outcome.

