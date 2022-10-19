Marathon’s Malachi Hawkins (No. 2), Tanner Ross (No. 55) and Frantz Noel (No. 50) celebrate with Aaron Dolton in the back of the end zone after Dolton raced for a 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
PLANTATION KEY — Just ask the coaches and they will tell you that during the rivalry matchup on Friday, Oct. 7, between the Coral Shores and Marathon High School football teams, there was a little bit of everything — big plays, momentum changes, onside kicks, fumbles, you name it.
While the Hurricanes pulled away late to claim a 33-6 victory, the final score was nowhere indicative of the game, as Marathon actually made the first strike on a ghost sneak in the first quarter. However, three miscues on punt attempts made the difference in the outcome.
“We talk about it all the time, how records don’t matter in rivalry games and Marathon gave us their best shot,” Hurricanes head coach Ed Holly said. “They did a tremendous job of coaching, keeping our defense off balance. They gave us a different look than we had seen all year, and it took us a little while to settle down and become accustomed to it.”
On the opening drive of the game, the Dolphins used their misdirection single-wing offense to their advantage. Instead of the ball going to either of the running backs, it was funneled to Aaron Dolton, who usually plays defense and went untouched up the middle for a 43-yard touchdown for the early lead.
“You can try to emulate it in practice, but you can’t really do that, which is where we ran into trouble,” Holly said. “We can coach it up, but when you see it live, it’s tough to defend. It just takes time to figure out the responsibilities, but give Marathon credit, they struck first on a great call. But I was really proud the way our guys settled down and started to play after getting punched in the mouth.”
Marathon remained in front the rest of the first quarter, forcing Coral Shores to punt away its first possession. The Hurricanes returned the favor by setting up a Dolphins punt that went off the side of the foot of the punter.
That left the Hurricanes with favorable field position. After converting on a fourth and 4, Yemcel Moreno scored on a 10-yard quarterback keeper. The following possession for the Dolphins also resulted in a punt, but a high snap resulted in a second-straight starting position for Coral Shores in Marathon territory. Coral Shores running back Chuck Jacobsen punched home the score from 1 yard out to put his team in front 14-6 at halftime.
“We had a chance. We were right there,” Marathon coach Mac Childress said. “A few plays here and a few plays there, that’s what these games come down to. So I was proud of our boys. They played with a lot of spirit and grit. We hit like we’ve never hit before, and they hit too, so that was a great hard-hitting football game. That’s exactly what a Friday night rivalry should be.”
Trying to keep the Hurricanes guessing, Childress opened the second half with an onside kick, which the Dolphins recovered, but Marathon’s drive was halted in Coral Shores territory. That’s when the momentum shifted in favor of the home team, as Moreno added to the lead with a 45-yard quarterback keeper and followed on the next drive with a 31-yard connection to Dantay Diorio. That was then followed by another 18-yard quarterback option for the score and a 20-point advantage.
Moreno ended the game with 74 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jacobsen had 42 yards and a touchdown, while Derek Smith contributed 30-yard run. But perhaps most significant was the Hurricanes defense held Marathon running back Malachi Hawkins to less than 100 rushing yards for the first time this season.
“That young man is special. He’s going to play next year in college, and that college will be really lucky to have him,” Holly said about Hawkins. “But for us, Yemcel ran for a couple of big touchdowns, Chuck was amazing, Elijah (Palmisciano) played physical at linebacker, playing downhill all game. They didn’t have a single passing yard all game, which is something we have been working on. It was really tough coming off Ransom, because we played so high and so well, and it almost started as if we had a letdown and were just there to play. I had to remind them that Marathon is good, and they were here to win. It just took us a little while to understand it was going to be a good game.”
Palmiscaino collected nine tackles in the game, one for a loss. Robert Dube recorded seven tackles and recovered a fumble. AJ Putetti had six tackles, two for a loss. Jacobsen added three and forced a fumble. Eddie Holly Jr. and Johnny Holly each ended with four tackles, while Johnny was also part of a blocked punt with Xayver Arrington in the fourth quarter. Arrington, who had eight tackles and two for a loss, scooped the blocked ball at the 2-yard line and ran into the end zone for the final score of the night.
“I was real impressed how their linebackers filled the gaps,” Childress said. “When we thought we blocked well, their linebackers got in there. Obviously, they have Xayver and Holly, but I felt it was their linebackers and (Elijah Palmisciano) who made the difference on defense.”
The Hurricanes will conclude their regular season on Oct. 21 with Key West coming to town for the first time since 2010.