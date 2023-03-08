ISLAMORADA — Coming up just shy of a victory through its first four ball games of the 2023 campaign, the Coral Shores High School baseball team was in need of a win on Monday, Feb. 27, when first-year program ABF Academy Hialeah made the trip to Founders Park.

Despite giving up four runs in the first inning, the Hurricanes and starting pitcher Tate Brumbalow settled into the game, allowing just three more runs through the next four innings of work to give the team a chance to secure the win. Coral Shores did just that with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the first en route to a 16-7 victory on the Upper Keys diamond.

