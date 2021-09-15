MIAMI — If not for three kicks returned for touchdowns, the Coral Shores High School football team could have been tied or even in the lead entering the fourth quarter of a defensive struggle against Florida Christian on Friday, Sept. 3.
Despite surrendering a second kickoff return for a touchdown to go along with a punt return for a touchdown, Coral Shores trailed by 13 in the fourth quarter. That’s when things got out of hand for the Hurricanes, as turnovers and bad field possession resulted in two late scores for the 42-12 final.
“We stuck in there until one thing just started snowballing into another,” Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant said. “Defensively, I thought we played great. My hat goes off to the defense. But offensively we never did anything right.”
Both defenses dominated the action, as by the end of the first quarter the offenses had combined to lose 12 yards, with Coral Shores posting minus 16 yards on offense when the fields were cleared for a 35-minute lightning delay in the second quarter.
It seemed as if the break may have resulted in a different Hurricanes team coming onto the field as Dantay Diorio returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown to make it a one-point difference, following a missed point-after attempt by the Hurricanes, and Chris Cooper going for his personal game-high 37-yard run. But by halftime, the senior running back was the only Coral Shores player in positive yardage, with 47 on 12 attempts, and his team was trailing by a touchdown.
It was more defensive domination in the second half, as the Hurricanes allowed just 3 yards in the third, but Florida Christian pushed Coral Shores back another 46 yards in the quarter.
Coral Shores kept the game interesting when Dominic Montegudo, who finished with a team-high five tackles, picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown, but the two-point attempt to make the score even was thwarted by Florida Christian, which carried the momentum the remainder of the way.
In the end, the Hurricanes allowed the Patriots to gain just 74 total offensive yards while the Coral Shores’ ground attack was able to combine for 36 total yards, Cooper getting 30 of those of 16 carries. Bu the Hurricanes were sacked seven times in the game for a loss of 66 yards, leaving them with a total of negative 30 yards in the game.
“Our defense matched their physicality,” Bryant said. “Our offense didn’t show up.”