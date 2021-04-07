ISLAMORADA — There have been some ups and downs for the Marathon High School baseball team this season, and currently the Dolphins are in the middle of a rough stretch, according to coach Joey Gonzalez, as their losing skid was extended to four straight after falling 4-0 to Monroe County rival Coral Shores at Founders Park.
While the Dolphins are mired in a bit of a slump, it was a second straight win for the Hurricanes. However, Gonzalez remains optimistic his squad can finish the season on a high note.
“Our pitching and defense is doing very well. We just have to get the bats going,” Gonzalez said. “Once we put everything together we will string together some great results. Looking to have a strong second half and break out of this.”
After Coral Shores scored three runs in the first inning against Marathon starting pitcher Matt Kratzert, it was a pitchers’ duel the rest of the way as Dylan Bloom struck out six of the seven batters he faced in his two innings of work for the Hurricanes, while Tyler Rodriguez went the rest of the way by striking out 12 and allowing just three hits and no walks in the victory.
Kratzert was just as effective in his four innings of work, surrendering three runs, two earned, on just one hit while striking out five. Ryan Yalbon gave up a run in the final of his two frames, notching three hits and striking out three.
“We did give up four walks, all of which came around to score, and that was the extent of the scoring in the game,” Gonzalez said.
Bloom drove in two of the runs for the Hurricanes on a double, while Rodriguez, Gonzalez and Mario Menendez all had hits. Corbin Neller had two of the three Marathon hits, while Dylan Globe had the other.
“We left runners stranded in scoring position four times,” Gonzalez said. “A couple timely hits this next time around and it’s a different game.”