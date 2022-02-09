MARATHON — In previous school years, Marathon High School’s Rylan Chapa could be found playing in as many as five to six sports throughout the year, but for her senior campaign, the returning weightlifting state medalist decided to put all her focus into getting stronger.
That meant not playing soccer in the winter season, a sport she had played throughout high school, but it was a decision that paid dividends on Saturday, Jan. 29, during the Region 4-1A finals at Lemon Bay in Port Charlotte, as Chapa had a double gold-medal day in the 101-pound weight class to finish first in the snatch and traditional lifts.
Chapa’s golden day helped lead Marathon to a fourth-place finish as a team in the traditional lifts — benchpress and clean and jerk — one position behind Coral Shores High School, which was two points away from second in the traditional lifts and fourth in snatch.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our girls and the way they competed. Every one of them fought so hard and hit some amazing (personal records),” Coral Shores coach Erin Hamilton said. “It’s been a great season. I could have never dreamed that we would have 22 girls advance to regionals. It’s a testament to their commitment and hard work.”
Only the first-place finishers from each weight class in the four regions automatically qualify for the state finals, which includes Chapa, with the next best 16 lifters in the weight class also garnering a berth.
But after a deeper look into the results, Hamilton expects at least three members of the Lady Canes will advance to the state championships, which will be held at Port St. Lucie on Saturday, Feb. 12.
For Coral Shores, seniors Annavera Peixoto, at 101 pounds; Makena Stockton, at 129 pounds; and freshman Syndy Eysenbach, unlimited, had top three finishes, which the coach noted put them in good position to qualify. Meanwhile, Lily Hitchcock, Berenize Martinez, Madeline Langley and Laira Gomer remain in contention to advance with a top-six finish in their weight class.
Also medaling for the Lady Fins were Allie Brabenec, Clare Merryman and Sierra Earnhardt. Nicole Merryman and Yasmary Santos, each took fifth, and in sixth were Kayla Sipe and Larissa Prieto.
“After the top person, it’s the next 16 highest totals, which usually guarantees that the top 2 definitely move on,” Hamilton said. “I know that Annavera will be moving on and so should most of the top four placers.”