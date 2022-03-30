MARATHON — Move over Bo, because, as far as Marathon High School is concerned, “Chapa Knows.”
The Lady Fins fans would be referring to high school senior sensation Rylan Chapa, who since moving to Middle Keys as a sophomore has been selected to the All-Monroe County volleyball team all three seasons, the soccer team once and the weightlifting team last season. She also starts on the Marathon softball and tennis teams and is part of this year’s track and field team as a pole vaulter.
In fact, the only sport Chapa did not participate in was cross country, due to her focus on volleyball during the fall season. This year she even passed up soccer to focus on weightlifting — a decision that put an exclamation mark on her career as the first state champion in the sport in school history. For this achievement, she was selected as the Key West Citizen’s 2021-22 All-Monroe County girls weightlifting Athlete of the Year.
“She’s not daunted by anything,” Marathon weightlifting coach Jesse Schubert said. “She’s been a heck of an athlete for every coach at the school. Chapa is just something else. She knows her body, what she can do and just goes out and does it. She does a little bit of everything, and it’s pretty cool.”
From the first moment Schubert met Chapa as a teacher at the school, he said he knew there was something special about the young athlete and believed could be a state weightlifting contender, with the right focus, by her senior season.
“I had the inside track because I teach 10th-graders, so she was in my class, so a girl from Texas, I definitely wanted her on my team,” Schubert said. “Once she saw a meet and how serious a competition could be was really when she started buying in and liking it. It took one good year and she went to states and she wanted more, so it all worked out.”
By the end of Chapa’s sophomore season, Schubert was convinced she could be a state finalist in the next two years because her form was under control. That led the coach to push her in the district finals of her sophomore campaign, which she won to earn the first of three district crowns — also a first in school history.
“I told her if she put that extra five pounds on, she was going to win. She said, ‘Load it up,’” recalled the coach of the district meet during Chapa’s sophomore season. “At regionals, it just wasn’t there that day, but her getting the district championship that first year was a big deal and I know that next year she really wanted to show off what she could do.”
Chapa became the first Lady Fins athlete to reach the state finals the next year in the 109-pound weight class and medaled in sixth place. But this season she etched her name into Lady Fins lore, with a banner raised in her honor on the rafters of the Marathon weight room.
“Anything Chapa does, girls want to be involved in,” Schubert said. “We had a lot of freshmen this year who really are excited, and a lot of it has to do with Chapa. They all found it so cool she could do so much weight. She’s quite an inspiration to all the girls at the high school, which is amazing and what’s it’s all about.”
In her state championship run, she claimed first in the district and regionals of both the traditional, which includes bench press and clean and jerk. In the state finals, she performed a snatch lift of 100 pounds to win the gold medal and also claimed a bronze in the traditional lifts.
Upon returning home, she was greeted with a hero’s escort to school the next day atop a fire truck while the entire student body cheering her on.
Because of Chapa’s legacy — as well as that of teammate Ali Brabenec, who also reached the state finals for a second straight season, and of previous state qualifiers Rachel Torres Brown and Oriana Mendez — Schubert is hopeful there will be another student who rises in their footsteps.
“Since we’ve come back from states, I have a ton of girls telling me they are going to come out next year, so I think this has definitely helped the team,” Schubert said. “When Rachel left, I thought it was a lot of fun and I wondered if we could retrace that again sometime, and then sure enough Ori went three years in a row, and when she left I thought, ‘Man, how are we going to do that again,’ and here comes Chapa, so it would be nice for it to snowball into something special.”
That’s something every coach at Marathon High who has had Chapa as part of their program will echo.
“She out-works everyone. She’s always hustling and wants to workout every day to be better,” Schubert said. “Even if she didn’t do weightlifting, she’s a special kid. When you are around her, you just love her. She’s just great and one of a kind.”