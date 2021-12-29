MONROE COUNTY — Putting the volleyball statistics aside, which are impressive for both Key West High School senior Lindsay Clausen and Coral Shores senior Zoe Myers, whether it was in a leadership role or making spectacular plays on the court, Clausen and Myers did whatever was asked of them by their coaches and teammates to help their squads find success, which is why they share All-Monroe County Player of the Year honors.
Now about those stats: Clausen had 235 kills, 59 aces on an 89% service rate and 227 digs, and Myers finished her final campaign with 180 kills, 18 aces on a 92% service rate, 127 blocks and 95 digs.
“She was pivotal for us and stepped up in a big way,” Key West High coach Sarah Eckert said about Clausen. “Her role changed in a major way from the previous season to what she was this year, and I’m very proud of how much she was able to grow. I know how much effort and work she put in to make sure she was doing her best, not just for herself but for the whole team.”
That was no different for Myers, according to Lady Canes coach Kathy Ets-Hokin, who said Myers would often stay late to work with younger players on the team.
“She was a really good captain and fed on that leadership role,” Ets-Hokin said. “Zoe, on and off the court, is a great kid.”
Myers was also a difference maker for Coral Shores at the middle hitter position, helping lead the Lady Canes to its first district crown this century.
“People say defense wins, and I believe that,” Ets-Hokin said. “The game starts at the net and Zoe was able to make such a major difference there.”
Clausen, being the lone senior starter for the Lady Conchs, had to be a difference maker for Key West this season.
“She stepped up big,” Eckert said. “She brought a lot of leadership and we focused a lot on that to start the season, and we really saw that shining bright at the end of the season.”
However, having missed her sophomore campaign due to a shoulder injury and working behind a strong senior class upon her return as a junior, things did start that way for Clausen during her senior campaign.
In fact, the Lady Conchs started the season with just two wins though their first seven matches, but despite the “big learning curve,” Eckert stressed there was never a doubt how bad Clausen wanted to improve.
The first-year Lady Conch head coach said things changed for Clausen when the senior realized she needed to be clutch in order for Key West to win.
“She knew when the ball needed to be put down, someone had to step up to do it,” said Eckert, noting the turning point on the court was when Clausen starting calling for the kill attempts. “She almost got to the point she was demanding it when we needed that clutch play.”
Clausen was very much that way against Keys rivals, leading her Lady Conchs team to the county championship by sweeping the Lady Canes and Lady Fins.
“That was a huge leap, for her going from a supporting player to taking the lead and everything that entailed,” Eckert said.
“She also had to do it by her actions too, we needed to learn how to set a pace and it came from the senior leadership to do that. We knew she had the potential for more and it was going to be pushing her and challenging her for that consistency throughout the season.”
The dedication both Clausen and Myers put in this season has not stopped, as they continue to hustle for a potential college scholarship.
“It feels like hundreds of letters we have sent out to different coaches at different levels,” Eckert said. “She’s not sitting back hoping they come to her.”
Myers has offers but has not settled on any as most are located in the North.
“Zoe worked a lot on strengthening her core and in the end it really paid off,” said Ets-Hokin, noting that Myers can hit the ball under the 10-foot line, a shot Ets-Hokin claimed isn’t returnable.
But both coaches said that finding the appropriate college will be no different than the pressures Clausen and Myers faced all year leading a group of players to a title.