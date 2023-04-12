Fisher coleman-Sayer Academic all american

Marathon High senior Fisher Coleman-Sayer was selected as a member of the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team, which recognizes 24 graduating seniors from around the state who excel in both athletics and academics.

 Photo provided

MARATHON — Marathon High School has done it again, with a graduating senior being named to the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team, which was announced on Wednesday, March 29.

