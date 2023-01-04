Bunker

Marathon High School senior Fisher Coleman-Sayer shoots from a bunker during prep golf action. He has been named the Keys Auto Center All-Monroe County Player of the Year.

 File photo

MARATHON — It was certainly the road less traveled for Marathon High School’s Fisher Coleman-Sayer as his golf career faced several obstacles during his time in the Dolphins blue and golf.

His mother and golf coach, Mary Coleman, believes the adversity helped the senior improve his game to a 38-hole average, just missing a berth in the Region 4-1A Finals by one stroke but blazing a path for future Fins golfers, on his way to becoming the Keys Auto Center All-Monroe County Player of the Year.

jwcooke@keysnews.com