MARATHON — It was certainly the road less traveled for Marathon High School’s Fisher Coleman-Sayer as his golf career faced several obstacles during his time in the Dolphins blue and golf.
His mother and golf coach, Mary Coleman, believes the adversity helped the senior improve his game to a 38-hole average, just missing a berth in the Region 4-1A Finals by one stroke but blazing a path for future Fins golfers, on his way to becoming the Keys Auto Center All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
It was around age 8 when Coleman-Sayer was introduced to the sport by his grandfathers, both avid golfers. In fact, during the family trips to Minnesota in the summer, Coleman-Sayer would often be signed up to play junior tournaments and clinics.
“The bug just bit him and from that point on we became golf course junkies during the summers,” Coleman said. “He was either at the range or playing, and we got lessons there.”
By the time he was a seventh-grader, Coleman-Sayer was ready to take his game to the varsity level. Only problem was, a few years prior, the Dolphins athletic department had disbanded its golf team.
“At the time, Teresa Konrath was still the athletic director and we asked about bringing golf back, and she said, ‘He’s just in middle school. Why don’t we look at making it a club and see about playing a few matches with some school in Miami in hopes of brining interest back to the program,’” Coleman recalled.
So that’s what Coleman-Sayer set out to do, teamed with now long-time playing partner Billy Martin, who was in the same grade. But it was not going to be without challenges, as Hurricane Irma brought that first season to an abrupt end.
“He and Billy were ‘the golf club’ and I was the sponsor that first year,” Coleman said. “They played a few tournaments that first year with the goal being that by the time they were freshmen we would be able to start varsity golf back up again.”
The interest began to grow the following season and by the time the duo were freshman, as hoped, they were ready to restore the varsity program.
COVID-19 had another idea for the program, as they were only able to a portion of that freshman campaign and faced restrictions during their sophomore season.
That did not stop Coleman-Sayer from remaining active, playing at the Florida Keys Golf Club, the par-3 course on Key Colony Beach or even at the Key West Golf Club, while at the same time being an ambassador for the team to the community.
“He’s really talked it up and, from a financial standpoint, has help build a booster group, which has been helpful,” Coleman said. “The only drawback was that we didn’t have a pro here in town, and that made it a little more difficult as far as lessons, and it still is. I would love for these kids to have a pro in the community, but we’ve had volunteers who have offered their time to come and help with the kids’ games. So, it has really been a community effort. I have a great group of volunteer coaches, which has been awesome.”
However, Coleman-Sayer began working with a swing coach in North Carolina, which improved his game physically and mentally, and played in junior PGA tournaments in Minnesota and Florida as well as other junior leagues and long-drive competitions nationwide.
“It really has turned into more than just high school golf, because what we found that college coaches want to see how you compete over the course of a two-day tournament and not just nine holes,” said Coleman, pointing out Coleman-Sayer will continue to play the 54-hole tournament into the spring and summer. “They want them to be able to play 36 holes in one day and another 18 the next day. So, for Fisher, that’s something that has been blooming.”
That did not mean Coleman-Sayer was going to overlook his final high school season. He entered the 2022 campaign set on making the Region 4-1A Finals for the first time in his high school career. But another obstacle stood in the way: the Miami private schools that recruit players worldwide were in his same district classification. He turned in a 10-over 82 at the District 16-1A Finals, which was just a stroke away from garnering that regional berth.
“I didn’t tell him he missed the cut by a stroke until we got home,” Coleman said. “He was already down on himself, so it wasn’t going to make a difference, but that was crushing. Even now, he kicks himself about it. He’ll bring it up in conversation, ‘If I hadn’t done this or I’d gone up and down I would have been better off.’ There are decisions that are made and a strategy to it all, but part of the game is making those tough calls on certain shots. It’s either going to snowball in one direction or another, but that’s golf and that’s what makes him keep coming back for more.”
Despite not reaching regionals, what Coleman-Sayer overcame during his high school career in re-establishing the Marathon golf program has made his time as a Dolphin a success, according to his mother and coach.
“Near the end of the season, we played a scramble with the sixth- and seventh-graders, along with the seniors, and it was wonderful to see the older kids interact with the younger kids and how the younger kids were looking up to them,” Coleman said. “So, for sure, it was a motivation builder going into next year. For sure, the drive is there now, and I think Fisher has set us up for the future.”
Now Coleman-Sayer is ready for his next challenge. He is enrolling at Mount St. Mary’s next year to be part of the golf team in Emmitsburg, Maryland, which is a small Division-I school with roughly half the student body made up of student-athletes, according to Coleman.
“I think that school has 20-some sports, so I think it will be a prefect size for Fisher coming from our island town here,” said Coleman, noting Coleman-Sayer is also a musician and will play with some of the ensembles at the school. “There were quite a few Division-II school that were interested in Fisher, Division-III for sure. But when this school popped up, it just fit. The coach loved the fact Fisher played three sports and wasn’t just a golfer, while maintaining excellent academic standing. He’s really put it all together and has made Marathon proud. I’m impressed with the way be blossomed from his middle school days to now.”