STOCK ISLAND — With mainland schools canceling trips to the Florida Keys during the past two seasons, it was a relief for the Key West and Coral Shores High swim teams to get together and compete in a dual meet at the College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center.
Although it has been a long-standing rivalry between the two schools, the swimmers and coaches have formed a special bond throughout the years. But, do not let anyone tell you the final scores did not count. It is a matter of pride and bragging rights until they meet again next time.
The Key West boys took a 192-74 victory, but the Lady Canes edged the Lady Conchs, 147-136.
Coral Shores junior Corley Smith was dominant in the girls freestyle events. She won the 200-yard freestyle by more than 30 seconds against Key West’s Alicia Bahari. In the 500-yard freestyle, she was two seconds off her personal best, topping Bahari by almost two minutes. Along with teammates Riley Cooper, Vicky Pena and Olivia Sargent, the Coral Shores girls touched the wall by more than 30 seconds ahead of Key West in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Pena, a freshman, also toppled Key West’s Katelyn Noss by 30 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley and was first in the 100-yard backstroke event.
Another top freshman, Riley Cooper, splashed her way to first in the 50-yard freestyle and topped the field in the 100-yard butterfly.
Wins for the Lady Conchs did not come easy. Sophomore Daniela Mikesz out-touched Coral Shores Olivia Sargent for a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, and she teamed up with Isabella Johnson, Scarlett McMonigle and Ana David for first in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay.
The Coral Shores boys tried to keep it close with Key West. Patrick O’Donnell topped Sid Singh in the 200-yard freestyle and edged John Searcy in the 100-yard backstroke. Hurricanes 400-yard freestyle team of Ariel Galvan, Vince Biondoletti, Evan Osipov and Carson Johnson swam to first place, but the Conchs took second, third and fourth to garner eight points.
Key West’s biggest male winner was senior Russell Hoyt who is new to Key West and was a former water polo player at his last high school. Hoyt helped the Conchs take first in the medley relay along with Searcy, Lucas Montiel and Alexander Smith, and he was on the winning 200-yard relay team with Jonathan Gvili, Smith and Lucas Montiel. Russell out swam the competition in the boys 200-yard IM and edged out Coral Shores Curran O’Donnell in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Smith was first in the boys 50- and 100-yard freestyle, edging teammate Lucas Montiel in both events as Singh topped teammate Marcos Montiel in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle event.
Now in his 20th year at Coral Shores, former Olympic gold medalist Jon Olsen was happy with his teams’ accomplishments.
“Their performance was good in the pool. I’m actually more impressed with the performance out of the pool,” Olsen said. “The support the kids are giving for their teammates and the interaction with the Key West kids. This is the most exciting meet any of these kids have experienced in the past two and a half years. They know it’s a tight race, they know it is a rivalry, but they know it’s all Keys-inclusive. I think it’s something special we have going here, I really do.”