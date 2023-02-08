MIAMI — It was a district semifinal exit for the Coral Shores High School boys soccer team in the 16-3A tournament with a 6-0 loss against Palmer Trinity, which is ranked No. 10 in the state.
The Hurricanes trailed just 2-0 at halftime, but after the break, the Falcons took control by converting a penalty kick in the opening minutes of the second half, extending the lead to four goals on a defensive miscue, and then a double yellow card for the Hurricanes left them a man down for the final 20 minutes.
While Coral Shores (6-6-1 overall) is hoping to garner a berth in the State 3A playoffs, needing to earn one of the four at-large bids in Region 4-3A, Key West High School (11-3-2 overall), which lost its district matchup to St. Brendan, 1-0, is likely to find a way into the tournament as they entered district play fourth overall in the region.
The semifinal losses for the boys left just one Monroe County soccer squad vying for the district title as the 9-4 Coral Shores girls advanced to the District 16-3A championship after a 3-2 win over Somerset Academy South Homestead.
Sophomore midfielder Sofia Jans netted all three of the Lady Canes’ goals to keep the season alive in what first-year head coach Zach Owens called “a very tough match.”
“That was a really physical game, one of the most physical games I’ve seen,” Owens said.
Somerset took a 1-0 lead but Coral Shores tied it up with Jans’ first goal of a hat trick. Coral Shores took a 2-1 lead only to allow Somerset to knot the game at 2, before Jans buried the game-winner.
“It was back and forth, a lot of adrenaline,” Owens said. “The girls played as a team and got the win. That’s what matters.”