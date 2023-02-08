MIAMI — It was a district semifinal exit for the Coral Shores High School boys soccer team in the 16-3A tournament with a 6-0 loss against Palmer Trinity, which is ranked No. 10 in the state.

The Hurricanes trailed just 2-0 at halftime, but after the break, the Falcons took control by converting a penalty kick in the opening minutes of the second half, extending the lead to four goals on a defensive miscue, and then a double yellow card for the Hurricanes left them a man down for the final 20 minutes.

