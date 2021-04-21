KEY WEST — There has undoubtedly been progress made this season between the Key West and Coral Shores High tennis teams, but when it comes to the scores not much has changed as the Hurricanes boys claimed a 6-1 victory for the third time in four matches against the Conchs, while the Lady Canes did defeat the Lady Conchs for the first time this year, 4-3, but against a Key West squad playing without its top two players during the season finale.
“It’s has been very competitive between these team this year,” Coral Shores coach Kim Browning said. “Our boys have been very strong against Key West this year, and while our girls played better today, Key West is missing several players, so it wasn’t the same.”
For the Lady Conchs, it was a bit of a reality check as both No. 1 Sophia Lyashenko, due to COVID-19 contact tracing, and No. 2 Jessie Brady, with a pinched nerve in her back, have both been ruled out for the district tournament, effectively ending their season. That means last week’s lineup, featuring Maddox Lowe at No. 1 and Juju Jutte at No. 2, will be set as Key West enters the postseason.
During last week’s action, Lowe was topped by Coral Shores’ No. 1 Harmony Holmquist, 8-5, as was Key West’s Isabella Johnson against Olivia Hughes at No. 3. The rest of the singles matches were dominated by Key West, with Jutte winning 8-0, Mali Strunk claiming an 8-1 win at No. 4 and Katherine Greene finishing out with an 8-2 win.
On the boys’ side, John Searcy took the only victory for Key West, 8-4, at No. 4, while Coral Shores’ Makani Burga won 8-3 at No. 1, Evan Tiedemann was a 8-1 victor at No. 2, and Alex Sternberg won 8-2 at No. 3.
“We were throwing all different types of combinations at them,” Key West coach Paul Findlay said.
In total this season, Key West played Marathon and Coral Shores four times each and Immaculata-LaSalle twice. Coral Shores has nearly a similar schedule but played LaSalle just once.
Now the real test begins for Key West and Coral Shores as the likes of Gulliver, LaSalle and MAST wait in the district tournament.