FLORIDA KEYS — Make no mistake, the Key West and Coral Shores High tennis teams knew what waited at the District 16-2A tournament, and even a victory in the opening round only meant a second-round meeting with a state powerhouse from either Immaculata-LaSalle or Gulliver Prep.
“We knew it was the same for all the other schools not called Gulliver or LaSalle,” Key West coach Paul Findlay said.
That’s pretty much how it happened, as four Conchs and four Hurricanes garnered victories in the opening round, only to have their season ended in the next match by either the Royal Lions or Raiders.
“They knew the deal going up there and nobody got too frustrated,” Findlay said. “We were all just hoping to get a good draw in the first round. It worked out for some and it didn’t work out for others. At least they got to play and those that got to play against the powerhouse teams got to see some good tennis.”
In fact, Key West and Coral Shores, who played each other four times during the regular season this year, had five first-round matches, of which the Hurricanes won all four on the boys side while Mali Strunk won her No. 4 singles match against Emma Kost, 8-6.
“They have played about four times now this year and they were always close,” Findlay said about Kost and Strunk.
The Lady Conchs’ No. 4 was one of the few players able to stay at her spot this season as Key West was without its top two players, Jessie Brady, who is out with a leg injury, and Sophia Lyaschenko, out due to contact tracing.
“It’s hard to move up two spots this late in the season,” Findlay said. “They had just a couple of weeks to get used to it, going from a position where they were really competitive, but they all handled it well.”
Isabella Johnson also won for the Lady Conchs in her No. 3 match, 8-6, against her opponent from MAST Academy, while the boys No. 3 Robert Malcolm and No. 4 John Searcy were both 8-1 victors against their Killian opponents.
For Coral Shores, No. 5 Jackson Gable held off Key West’s Jackson Moore, 8-5; Evan Tiedemann defeated Key West senior Nico Concepcion, 8-2, at No. 2; and Hurricanes freshman Makini Burga topped Conchs junior Jonibek Mushinov, 8-1, at No. 1. Burga and Tiedemann also won in No. 1 doubles against Mushinov and Malcolm.
Despite all the Monroe County players being eliminated in the second round, Findlay credited the play of Burga, noting the freshman “gave the No. 1 Gulliver player all he could handle.”
“He always beat our top guys whether it was Jonibek, Nico or Robert, 8-1, so I knew he was good, but I didn’t know how good until today,” Findlay said. “He’s really good.”