PLANTATION KEY — The second meeting between the Key West and Coral Shores High School tennis teams was very similar to the first, with the Hurricanes boys rolling to a 6-1 victory while the Lady Conchs had a 5-2 win at the Upper Keys campus.
Despite moving several players up, the Lady Conchs were still able to pull out a convincing victory — opening the match with an 8-1 win by Sophia Lyashenko at No.1.
Typical No. 3 Maddox Lowe followed suit by holding off Hannah Prescher at No. 2, 8-4, while teammate Juju Jutte also moved up a spot to No. 3, where she claimed an 8-3 win against Olivia Hughes. The No. 4 singles also went the way of Key West with Catherine Greene claiming a 8-2 win, but Coral Shores got on the board at No. 5 with an 8-4 win by Marcy Kakins against Zoe Gehin.
Lowe and Lyashenko were solid together at No. 1 doubles with an 8-3 win, and at No. 2, it was the pairing of Hughes and Emma Jost who pulled out the 8-4 win.
The roles were reversed for the boys, as Key West’s lone winner was Michael Walker at No. 5, beating Walter Hussey 8-2. The Hurricanes took the rest with Makani Burga winning 8-4 against Jomibek Mushinov at No. 1, Even Tiedemann winning 8-1 against Nico Concepcion at No. 2, Alex Sternberg winning 8-2 against Robert Malcolm, and Barrett Heffner besting John Searcy, 8-5.
The doubles would go the way of the Hurricanes as well with Burga and Tiedemann winning No. 1 by 8-1, and Heffner and Sternberg claiming No. 2 by 8-3.
During their first meeting, the Lady Conchs won, 5-2, and the Hurricanes boys won, 6-1. The teams are scheduled to meet again at Coral Shores on March 29 and in Key West on April 8.