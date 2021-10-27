MONROE COUNTY — Despite the Key West High School football team being the lone squad in Monroe County still in the hunt for a postseason berth, both Marathon and Coral Shores are looking to build the same momentum during the final weeks of the season as the Conchs, which are coming off a 31-6 victory at Miami Jackson.
Marathon last week snapped a five-game losing streak during its homecoming game against Palm Glades behind a 100-yard rushing performance from Malachi Hawkins, while Coral Shores suffered a heartbreaking 28-27 homecoming loss to True North, even with Chris Cooper eclipsing 200 rushing yards.
“Any success, when you put in all this work, really boosts your confidence up, and I see that in our kids,” Marathon coach Mac Childress said. “I think our team chemistry and confidence, watching us in practice, it’s hard to feel we don’t have a winning record. The energy has been great.”
The Dolphins coach added that the victory, which was the first on the remodeled Marathon complex, should also go a long way to excite the community.
“That was huge for our players to feel that electricity from the crowd,” Childress said. “They were a huge factor for us, a true 12th man, and hopefully they will be back out this week and we will see what we can do.”
Marathon has one remaining home game on Friday, Oct. 29, against Everglades Prep, which defeated Palm Glades just 6-0.
During the victory against Palm Glades, which brought Marathon to two wins on the season, Thomas Eubanks had 39 rushing yards and the lone reception for 14 yards from quarterback Cole McDaniel, who had seven tackles and an interception playing on both sides of the ball. Kenfrey Chacon contributed five tackles and a key fourth-down pass breakup, while Jinn Mann combined with Eubanks on a sack and with the other sack was Hawkins, who finished with 112 yards in the Dolphins’ ground attack and well as a first-quarter touchdown.
Marathon would not reach pay dirt again after Hawkins’ early touchdown run, as turnovers once again plagued the Dolphins, but neither did Palm Glades as they were held scoreless with the help of two fourth quarter interceptions by freshman Carlos Loscano, for the fourth time this season.
Wins are also what Key West needed and received in a crucial game against District 16-5A rival Miami Jackson at Curtis Park in Miami. It kept Key West’s playoff hopes alive as they added separation between the eighth seed in Region 4-5A, in which the Conchs entered the game ranked, and the ninth seed, which is where Jackson stood before kickoff. The top eight teams in the region garnering a spot.
The Conchs took their first three possessions for scores, on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Preston Herce to Michael Cates and rushing scores from Clerf Alexandre and James Reynolds, for a 21-0 advantage midway through the second quarter.
While the Generals did score before the half, it was the only points Jackson put up. Key West responded with a 27-yard field goal from Axel Correa, coming off an interception by Cates, to make it 24-6 at the break.
Cates would strike once again following a scoreless third quarter to haul in a second touchdown pass, this time from 11 yards out from Herce, as the senior wide out finished with 43 yards and two scores on two receptions.
Herce went 4-for-5 for 62 yards through the air and rushed for 119 more, while James Reynolds nearly cracked the 100-yard mark for the first time this season, ending with 91.
The Conchs will end the regular season against Miami Christian.
After a one-point loss on homecoming night, Coral Shores is no longer in the postseason championship hunt, despite Cooper’s 214 rushing yards, the first 200-plus game for the Hurricanes this season and third time in the last two campaigns Cooper has accomplished the feat. The senior running back scored all four Hurricanes touchdowns in the loss.
Quarterback Isaac Holmes added 113 passing yards, going 8-for-17, with Dantay Diorio and Angel Jester both hauling in three passes — Diorio good for 51 yards and Jester for 34. Doing a bit of everything, Dominic Monteagudo had one reception for 12 yards, a run of four yards, 11 tackles on defense, a forced fumble and an interception. None of it was enough to overcome a pair of kickoffs returned for touchdowns by the Titans, following the first two Hurricanes scores to make it 14-13 at the break.
Coral Shores still remained in control of the game and was in front by a point entering the fourth, but a final score from True North and then a blocked extra point made the difference in the loss for the Hurricanes.
Coral Shores, who fell to .500 on the season by never winning back-to-back games, is left with a single bowl game remaining against St. Brendan at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.