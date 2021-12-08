KEY WEST — Knocking down a shot from beyond the arc just seconds into the Monroe County rivalry game, Fisher Coleman-Sayer gave the Marathon High School boys basketball team the early advantage at Key West, but the Conchs went on a run to build a 17-point advantage by the break. They continued to expand upon that lead in the second half en route to a 66-26 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“I thought we played harder than we played last night and Key West is a much better team than (Everglades Prep),” said Kevin Freeman, whose team lost in its season opener 57-50 to the Panthers. “We are going to build on some things we did (Wednesday). We boxed out a lot better against a much bigger team.”
For first-year Conchs coach Chris Ellis, the excitement of the rivalry in the season-opener showed where his team’s challenges stand.
“We have to continue to be better,” Ellis said. “We didn’t win nearly enough 50/50 balls, we gave up a lot of rebounds, we missed a lot of free throws, and really didn’t get into any offenses.”
The coach added that the players are still learning his style of basketball.
“I wanted to try to get the ball inside more,” Ellis said. “Teams zone out of defensive strength or offensive weakness, and usually in high school it’s out of weakness. They are hoping to force a quick outside shot and we have to understand that’s going to happen, and we can’t play into their hands.”
Key West connected on five 3-pointers in the victory from four different players — one in the first quarter from Chandler Jackson, two in the second from Jackson and Kameron Roberts, one in the third by Jonibek Muhsinov and one in the fourth by Chris Saunders — but that was not the offense Ellis was looking to run.
“Marathon tried early to slow it down, but once we got up, mentally, they picked up their pace, even though they didn’t want to,” Ellis. said “I think their game plan was really solid, and I would have played it the same way. They went for some nice back doors and slip screens.”
Still, freshmen Eric Moore, who opened his Conchs career with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, to go along with two assists, and Roberts, with eight points, five assists and two steals, had solid debuts, while the Conchs starting senior center, Muhsinov, added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Jackson finished with eight points and four steals, while seniors Kevon Mills added seven points and four steals, Jesse Seemiller had six points and four rebounds, and Saunders scored five.
After opening with a big 3-pointer, Coleman-Sayer finished with a game-high 12 points, while Jesus Gonzalez contributed six points.
Marathon will have a week off to prepare for its next game, at Horeb Christian at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, after a matchup scheduled for Dec. 3 against Somerset Silver Palms was canceled.
“We just have to find that fight within us,” Freeman said. “Once we get that, no matter who we are playing or how big and fast they are, we are going to fight, we are going to be in every game. We are still just playing a little timid, but it’s the beginning of the season.”