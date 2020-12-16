MARATHON — Despite cooler temperatures and gusting winds, the Key West High School boys soccer secured a 3-1 win last week agains the Dolphins in Marathon.
“I thought the boys, from both sides, played really well,” Key West head coach Marc Pierre said.
He added he was pleased with his team’s performance and was happy they were able to make improvements after opening the season with a 1-3 mark. Thus far, Key West’s lone win of the season came during a 2-0 victory against rival Gulliver Prep, while the losses were a 6-1 defeat to Ransom Everglades, 2-1 to MAST Academy and 3-1 to American Heritage Plantation.
Against Marathon, the Conchs put some players in different positions to better communicate and move the ball around quickly.
Kelley Cruz, who once again was filling in as the coach of the Marathon boys team in place of Arno Silva, echoed what Pierre said.
“We’ve just never seen competition that fast,” Cruz said of the Key West team, which had goals from Michael Mensch, Anelson Azard and Axl Correa.
The Dolphins made adjustments to slow down the Conchs by playing the passing lanes instead of matching up against specific players, according to Cruz. But Key West still dominated the time of possession as much of the game was played on Marathon’s end of the field.
Cruz credited the play of senior goalkeeper Matt Kratzert for keeping the Dolphins in the game despite his inexperience playing the position.
With the Conchs leading 3-0, the Dolphins found their way onto the scoreboard late in the match goal when Jimmy Gimeranes scored on a free kick during the blustery December night.