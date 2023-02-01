KEY WEST — Just three days separated the matches during the home-and-away series for Monroe County rivals Key West and Coral Shores High on the boys’ soccer pitch.

The first contests finished in a 2-2 draw on the Hurricanes’ home turf on Jan. 17, while the second result was much different as the Conchs, celebrating Senior Night, poured on the goals for a 6-1 victory at home on Jan. 20.

