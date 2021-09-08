PLANTATION KEY — With the shadow of the end zone encroaching on the backs of the Coral Shores High School football team during the opening drive of the new season, Hurricanes junior transfer Xayver Arrington made a instant impact as he forced and recovered a fumble inside his team’s 10-yard line.
“Some teams come out a little bit nervous, (but) not us. We came out a little too intense, which had us jumping offsides a little bit,” said Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant, whose team was flagged eight times for 43 yards in the first half but only three times for 25 yards in the second half during the Hurricanes’ 33-0 victory. “Once we settled down and created the turnover, I felt we were able to come into our own on defense.”
It was a bit more than settling down, as, after the opening drive by Immokalee — which went for 66 yards before the fumble — the Coral Shores defense gave up just 75 yards the remainder of the game and a total of just 29 yards in the second half, allowing the offense to rack up 33 unanswered points in the shutout victory.
“I’m very proud of the guys, but after looking at the film there is a lot of things we can brush up on,” Bryant said. “I think we have to throw the ball a little more accurately, run better routes and block a little better downfield. I think the offensive line did very well, but there’s always room to improve.”
Most importantly, despite the Hurricanes scoring on six of nine possessions in the win — punting just once and twice having the ball when the half and game came to an end — the coach said he still feels like his squad needs “to learn to finish better.”
“We did it, but not the way I had expected,” Bryant said.
The Hurricanes held just a two-score, 12-0 advantage at the break, after taking their first possession 96 yards — the first 44 yards on the ground by running back Chris Cooper, capped off by a 31-yard touchdown from Isaac Holmes to Orlando Pera. Their second possession put Cooper past the 100-yard mark with a 67-yard scamper to pay dirt.
Pera kept the Indians off the scoreboard with an interception in the end zone with just seconds remaining in the first half.
Coral Shores picked right back up where it left off in the second half when it took the opening drive of the third — 67 yards, 28 on the ground by Ozzy Vega, and the final seven on a touchdown run by quarterback Brian “Zippy” Lesko.
“We told them at halftime that we can’t get relaxed,” Bryant said. “They will be making an adjustment and coming out with a vengeance, so we had to match that and start fast. I feel the boys really did that.”
Vega continued his third-quarter surge, during which he collected 55 yards on seven carries, including a 23-yard score to put the Hurricanes in front 26-0. Vega finished with 89 yards on 12 carries, while Cooper racked up 162 yards, also toting the ball 12 times.
Lesko was 3-for-7 for 46 yards — two of those passes to Holmes for 35 yards — to go along with three carries for 15 yards and his touchdown.
Dominic Monteagudo punched home the final score of the game on a 2-yard carry as part of his 16 yards with the ground attack, while on defense the senior also had a team-best seven tackles.
The Hurricanes finished with 375 yards on offense to the Indians’ 193 yards.