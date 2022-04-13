ISLAMORADA — Yogi Berra once said, “Baseball is 90% mental. The other half is physical.” With that in mind, the Coral Shores High School baseball coaching staff has decided to begin a much-needed feeder program named the Upper Keys Baseball Foundation and to foster a program called Steady Bats, which focuses on the mental side of the game.
“When we took over the program, we could see these kids were not ready at all, so we wanted to get to these kids younger and teach them what we want them to know when they get up here,” said second-year Coral Shores head coach Joe Molinaro. “We knew we couldn’t just cater to the younger kids. We had to start younger, and now it has just led into the season.”
The not-for-profit organization ran from the end of June to Dec. 15, meeting twice a week in the offseason for players ages 9-18, with roughly 50 players registered in the sessions, which also included assistant coach Pamela Molinaro, a certified mental health counselor, to help with the Steady Bats conceptual side of the game.
“Obviously, I’m not trying to enforce fundamentals of the game, but I am trying to get them to control their thoughts and use cognitive behavior to better their being,” Pamela Molinaro said. “I’m done sports for a long time. When we lived in Tokyo, I helped with a runners group and helped people run marathons, and we had our kids involved in a basketball program similar to this in New York, so to get in baseball, it just kind of happened.”
The Hurricanes head coach explained, “I just really wanted to marry the mental health side with the baseball.”
“It’s really turned some of these kids around, and some of the kids we wrote off as unable to pay attention or listen, they are now our best players this year,” Joe Molinaro said. “We preached to them what they have now invested in themselves, putting time and effort into this, so now they have something to play for and I think it has really helped us this year.”
But by no means did it happen overnight. In fact, Pamela Molinaro said that despite starting with the program in June, it was not until a recent four-game win streak that she began to see the difference in the players.
“Baseball is a really mental game, and with all the new technology and social media, being mental is not in them naturally,” she said. “They have to have their own voices in their head and be telling themselves what to do, not waiting to be yelled at to be told what to do. They know what they have to do, so they have to have confidence — so for them to be able to learn to handle this is amazing.”
Her husband said he first noticed some changes during the start of the season, when Coral Shores began 1-6 but snapped that skid with four straight wins, allowing three runs and just one error in that span, before suffering back-to-back losses to Key West.
“If you are throwing the ball around every game and giving up free runs, your offense is not that good yet to overcome a five- to six-run deficit, and we are not going to win,” Joe Molinaro said. “So I think the players changed before the win streak, and during the streak, it has all just started to click a little bit more.
“We have some kids who are not ready, but through Steady Bats, they have been able to come back out and still work on baseball,” said Molinaro, noting that Steady Bats is open to anybody within the age range and information can be found at steadybats.org. “A lot can happen in the summers and I’m optimistic because I know we can all get better. I think the pipeline will be better, and even with our varsity team now, they are starting to play to their potential.”