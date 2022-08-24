PLANTATION KEY — Since the beginning of the fall 2022 preseason at Coral Shores High School, the Hurricanes’ boys and girls golf teams have been chipping away to perfect their game at Founders Park in Islamorada. But just 13 months ago, student-athletes interested in taking up the sport may have never had the opportunity to swing their clubs at all.
A Hurricanes’ program stuck sitting in neutral for several seasons may have never gotten back off the ground if it weren’t for the efforts of second-year head coach and Islamorada resident Danielle Thomas, a recent transplant from New Jersey.
Thomas had vacationed several times in the Upper Keys, but something felt different about her July 4, 2021, vacation on the island chain. The former Garden State-based teacher didn’t hesitate to apply for an opening at Coral Shores High School after her last trip, and her wish was soon granted to move to the islands.
But when Thomas touched down at her new residence in Islamorada, she made an unusual discovery about her new territory: Coral Shores had no current golf team.
It’s something that didn’t sit well for Thomas’s daughter, Gabby, an avid golfer and now a rising star sophomore.
“My daughter plays and I wanted her and the others to have an opportunity to go out there and have some fun,” Thomas said.
The turnaround time for the teacher-coach was remarkable as she assembled a team of 10 players in three days for the 2021 season and put together the entire Hurricanes’ schedule in a single weekend. Her wish was then granted by the Florida High School Athletic Association, which officially recognized her minimum six-game varsity program of five boys and five girls.
The program is now returning with former players and new firepower.
“Some have played, and some are very new to the sport. It’s a great mix of kids,” she said.
Thomas’s background in the sport is limited, but she already has one year of head coaching experience under her belt. She also taught the sport in physical education classes, attended several of her daughter’s matches and sat in on lessons by private, professional coaches instructing Gabby on the in’s and out’s of the game she loves.
For the 2022 season, the Hurricanes are preparing to compete in a 13-match schedule that mainly revolves around a traveling circuit with partners Key West and Marathon.
The schools are set to do battle 10 times between Tuesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 20, with the home green shifting between the courses of the Hurricanes (Ocean Reef Club), Dolphins (Florida Keys Country Club) and Conchs (Key West Country Club).
“I thought we did really well in year 1,” Thomas said. “They hadn’t played together before, and it was really nice to see them grow as golfers. The same people are on my team this year, so we really can see a difference in our second season.”
On the boys’ side, players to watch include sophomores Walter Hussey and Tannel Irons and senior Cayson Johnson.
“(Walter) played with us last year. He went from a scramble player to a stroke player, and he’s improved tremendously on his short game,” Thomas said.
Irons seems to have been destined to play golf, thanks to his name.
“He’s got a really cool last name for the sport,” Thomas said. However, that’s not all the player brings to the young Hurricanes’ program. “He’s really amazing at the game and was tremendous as a freshman last year.”
Meanwhile, Johnson has been working to improve his game, as well.
“He’s been getting a lot of training. His parents are taking him under their wing and helping out a lot. He’s got a lot of potential,” she said.
For the girls, sophomore Gabby Thomas should once again provide a shot in the arm for the unit.
“(Gabby) needs to work on her drive a little bit. Sometimes, she does splice. Her short game is really good. She can chip, put and read the greens. She knows the slopes,” the head coach said.
The rising sophomore is just one component of a squad that has plenty of other options, including senior returnee Sophia Boarders and the newest addition, junior Mattie Johnson.
“(Sophia has) been playing throughout the summer and has definitely improved,” Thomas said. Part of making the commitment to the sport is film study, which has already taken place. “We try to take small video clips throughout the season, and you can definitely tell a difference from 2021. Her driving and putting game have both gotten a lot better,” she said.
Though new to the team, Johnson already has several years of playing experience under her belt.
“She’s got a great drive, but I haven’t been able to see her short game yet. I’m excited to see how she plays,” she said.
With limited options on playing space on the island chain, there are only so many facets of the game that the team can work on locally, with strengths and weaknesses oftentimes being revealed in live action.
The Hurricanes already completed a preseason match in Marathon on Aug. 15, and with the clock ticking down toward the opening of the high school golf season in the Florida Keys, Thomas is waiting to get back at it.
“I’m really looking forward to this season. I love golf, and the fact that I have so many players and people interested in the game is great. Golf is a lifetime sport, and it’s great to have someone’s interest when they’re young. Going forward, you can always play, no matter how old you are.”