Coral Shores High School star girls’ golfer Gabby Thomas was part of the reason why the program was launched in August 2021.

PLANTATION KEY — Since the beginning of the fall 2022 preseason at Coral Shores High School, the Hurricanes’ boys and girls golf teams have been chipping away to perfect their game at Founders Park in Islamorada. But just 13 months ago, student-athletes interested in taking up the sport may have never had the opportunity to swing their clubs at all.

A Hurricanes’ program stuck sitting in neutral for several seasons may have never gotten back off the ground if it weren’t for the efforts of second-year head coach and Islamorada resident Danielle Thomas, a recent transplant from New Jersey.

