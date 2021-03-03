FLORIDA KEYS — There is still a lot to figure out for the Monroe County high school tennis squads, so to open the season the local teams took to each other’s courts, with Coral Shores High School visiting Key West one day and the Lady Conchs traveling to Marathon High School the next in hopes of answering some of those early season questions.
“We have such a good relationship with them and are always a pleasure to play,” Coral Shores coach Kim Browning said at the Hurricanes’ season opener in Key West. “We are still moving positions around, so I think this is good for everyone involved. But really other than that, it’s TBA.”
What was established is that the Lady Conchs may be the team to beat in the county this season, as they lost just two matches of the 14 contested in the two-day period. The most eye-opening of those wins was Key West sophomore Sophia Lyashenko ending Marathon junior Lilian Guo’s four-plus-year unbeaten streak against county opponents, as the No. 1s battled to extra points for a 9-8 finish.
“I don’t know that Lillian has been beaten in the last few years, if ever, by someone from the Keys,” said Key West coach Paul Findlay.
The Lady Conchs shut out the Lady Fins, 7-0, as Jess Brady won 8-4 at No. 2, Isabella Johnson claimed a 8-3 win at No. 3, Mail Strunk was a 8-0 winner at No. 4, as was Juju Jutte, who finished off the singles with an 8-0 triumph. In doubles, Lyashenko and Brady won, 8-0, with Johnson and Jutte winning, 8-2.
A day earlier, it was also Key West who earned the girls victory, 5-2. Lyashenko had another tough opponent to get through in the form of Lady Canes’ No. 1 Harmony Holmquist in a 8-6 final, while Brady was also able to open her season with a 8-2 win. Strunk held off Emma Host, 8-5, at No. 4 to extend Key West’s lead and the No. 5 singles came down to an extra set with Jutte just outlasting Macy Cakans, 9-8.
The Coral Shores boys showed they still control the county in the opener against the Conchs, as the top three — Evan Tiedemann, 8-1; Mikaui Burga, 8-0; and Alex Sternberg, 8-0 — combined to lose only one game, while also winning the No. 1 doubles, 8-2, and No. 2 doubles, 8-1. Key West’s lone win came at No. 4 with Jackson Moore holding onto an 8-4 win. The Hurricanes forfeited No. 5.
“I think we are a pretty evenly matched against Key West this year, so this was a great way to get started,” Browning said.